GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Each year, MacRae Meadows is flocked with people interested in the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, where people hope to learn more about their family history, meet people with similar interests, explore their culture or simply have a good time.
The people that come to the GMHG may share some interests, but different things draw different people to the Games. Some come for the sports, whether they’re competing or just spectating. Others come for the dance, bagpiping and drumming competitions. Some patrons might come to fulfill their craving for traditional Scottish food and whisky, while others might travel to Grandfather to learn more about Scottish culture in general. Whatever the reason, people of all ages, from different states and even countries, make up the thousands that hang out atop Grandfather Mountain one weekend a year.
The Games have no shortage of interesting characters. While many people dress in casual wear, it’s not uncommon to see hundreds of people – men, women and children – in kilts.
John Fraizer from Wilkesboro was no exception to that commonality this year. This year was his sixth year at the Games, and he came with his family. He originally started coming because his aunt bought him his kilt and he wanted to celebrate his heritage.
“We learned about Simon Fraser and all of the history of the Frasers,” he said. “My grandfather’s name was John Frazier. I was named after him.”
Some attendees, like Todd Johnson, strive to use the Games as a chance to educate people on Scottish history. Johnson doesn’t wear a kilt; he wears a full suit of armor.
“What I’m wearing is 13th century Scottish heavy infantry and this is exactly what William Wallace and his men would have gone onto the battlefield that day to fight the English,” he said.
For example, Johnson said, “Braveheart” is entertaining, but isn’t historically accurate. He stated that the blue face paint had “gone out of fashion 1,000 years earlier” and kilts wouldn’t be seen on the battlefield until 300 years after Wallace’s time.
This year was Johnson’s second year at the GMHG, but he’s been doing work with Clan Donald for around 10 years. He lives in Gainesville, Fla., but he plans to continue making the nine-hour drive to Grandfather Mountain each year.
“We had so much fun at the Grandfather Games last year, we decided this was going to be an annual pilgrimage,” he said.
Virginia Zeigler, on the other hand, is something of a GMHG veteran. At 23 years old, she’s been to GMHG every year she’s been alive, excluding the canceled 2020 Games. Her great grandfather started the MacDuffee Clan Society’s presence at the GMHG. She’s from Jacksonville, Fla., originally, but other than a handful of Highland Games in Florida, Grandfather is the only one she’s been to.
“I think it’s just like a very fascinating experience because there’s so many different people and it has such appeal for a lot of different people, whether you’re into genealogy or even just kind of like Renn Fair behavior,” Zeigler said.
It’s the perfect opportunity to dress up, but it’s a great educational and social opportunity, she said.
“I don’t know how many clans there are, but, everybody’s one,” Frazier said. “There’s 200 clans, but we’re all one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.