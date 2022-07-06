Mike Henley is sworn in as the interim sheriff of Avery County on June 29 at the Avery County Community Center. Pictured from left to right is Henley, his daughters, Sara and Sophia, Vanessa Henley and Jeff Carpenter.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Jeff Carpenter swears in Mike Henley’s deputies on June 29.
NEWLAND — Sheriff deputies, state troopers, detention officers, county officials and more gathered at the Avery County Community Center on June 29 to witness Mike Henley’s swearing in as interim Avery County Sheriff.
The Executive Committee of the Avery County Republican Party appointed Henley to take the place of current interim sheriff Danny Phillips, who has already retired but stepped in to temporarily fill the role after former sheriff Kevin Frye resigned in January. The appointment had to be approved by the Avery County Board of Commissioners through a resolution.
Jeff Carpenter, a judge of the North Carolina Court Appeals, swore Henley in. Henley and Carpenter met in 1994 at the 93rd Basic Training School for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, where they graduated together, Carpenter said.
“He’s just a salt of the earth, genuine, good man,” Carpenter said about Henley. “It is truly an honor and pleasure, and certainly a privilege, to be asked, to be given the opportunity to administer the oath to your Avery County Sheriff.”
Henley has been in the law enforcement field for 34 years and has lived in Avery County for 25 years.
“I look forward to the challenge,” Henley said. “There are some challenges there, but we’re going to take them head-on.”
After Henley was sworn in, Carpenter swore in all of Henley’s deputies and officers in attendance, with a different oath for detention officers.
Henley will be the interim sheriff until the November election, in which he is currently running unopposed. However, according to the Avery County Board of Elections, if someone obtains a petition with at least 500 registered voters in the county and submits it by August 9, that person can run for sheriff as a write-in candidate. If Henley runs unopposed, he will still appear on the ballot and will continue his term without the interim title.
“I think there’s some good things to come out of this,” Henley said. “Leadership is one of the most important things we can provide there, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
