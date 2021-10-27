NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative has a planned major power outage scheduled for Saturday night, November 13, 2021, in the Avery County service area, according to a media release from the cooperative.
“This outage is necessary to shift the current load from the temporary substation that was installed in May 2021 back to the newly renovated Cranberry Substation," the release states. "MEC understands these outages have not been desirable; however, they have been necessary to improve the reliability of the electrical system."
The following areas will be without electricity beginning at midnight on Saturday, Nov. 13: Elk River Estates, Heaton Community, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Matney community, Banner Elk, Newland, Cranberry, Minneapolis, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Old Beech Mountain, Blevins Creek, and Linville Falls.
MEC noted that the outage will not affect portions of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and Elk Park, and work should be completed by 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 14, according to the release.
"Please note that if you are located in the Banner Elk community and have not lost electricity during the previous power outages, you will be affected this time," according to MEC.
For more information, call (828) 733-0159.
