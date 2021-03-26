NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative has a planned major power outage scheduled for Saturday night, April 17, 2021, in the Avery County service area, according to a media release from the cooperative.
"This outage is necessary to shift the current load from the aged Cranberry Substation to a temporary substation for the purpose of refurbishing the current substation in a safe manner. The temporary substation will serve the load for several months during the refurbishment. Once completed (late October), the load will be shifted back to the permanent substation. These outages are not desirable; however, they are necessary to improve the reliability of the electrical system," the release stated.
The following areas will be without electricity beginning at 11 p.m.: Elk River Estates, Heaton Community, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Matney community and portions of Banner Elk, while the areas of Newland, Cranberry, Minneapolis, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Old Beech Mountain, Blevins Creek, and Linville Falls will be without power beginning at midnight. MEC noted that the outage will not affect portions of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and Elk Park.
Work should be completed by 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 18, according to the release. For more information, call (828) 733-0159.
