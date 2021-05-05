NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative conducted maintenance work on its Cranberry substation during the overnight hours of Saturday, May 1, into Sunday morning, May 2.
“MEC’s planned power outage on Saturday night, May 1, 2021 in the Avery County service area was a great success. The outage went as scheduled with electricity restored before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning,” the cooperative reported. “The work completed was necessary to shift the current load from the aged Cranberry Substation to a temporary substation for the purpose of refurbishing the current substation in a safe manner. The temporary substation will serve the load for the next several months during the refurbishment.”
Once the maintenance work is completed on the existing substation, the cooperative will move power back to the permanent and renovated substation.
“MEC understands that these outages are inconvenient and not desirable, however we do strive to make them as practical as possible by arranging them during nighttime hours when electricity is needed the least,” MEC added. “We appreciate our membership and their patience as we make steps toward a brighter tomorrow.”
