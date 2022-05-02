AVERY COUNTY — Mountain Electric Cooperative will be shutting off power to most of Avery County this evening (May 2) at approximately midnight, with power being disconnected for approximately 30 minutes, according to announcements from MEC and Avery County 911 Communications.
At 1:35 p.m. Avery 911 Communications relayed the announcement that "All power supplied by Mountain Electric will go out in just a few minutes for a short amount of time," but the announcement was followed at 1:56 p.m. by an automated message stating, "Mountain Electric has called back and the outage for today has now been postponed until midnight tonight for about 30 minutes. We are so sorry for all the confusion and the messages today."
The outage comes on the heels of a majority-of-Avery County power outage that was scheduled and conducted overnight on Saturday, April 30, for substation transfer work. The reason for the latest outage, nor if any areas would be unaffected was not announced.
