NEWLAND — Mountain Electric Cooperative announced on Friday, Nov. 5, that it has postponed a power outage scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond Mountain Electric’s control, the Cranberry substation planned outage affecting the Avery County, NC service area, scheduled for November 13 has been postponed indefinitely until further notice," MEC said in a released statement. "At the time the outage occurs in the future, MEC will provide as much notice possible, but will be tracking weather patterns so the outage can be performed when favorable weather conditions are available. We appreciate your patience with us as we strive to provide reliable electricity to you."
According to the cooperative, the outage will take place in order to shift the current load from the temporary substation that was installed in May 2021 back to the newly renovated Cranberry Substation.
For more information, call (828) 733-0159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.