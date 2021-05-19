HIGH COUNTRY — Longtime Avery County resident and attorney Tom McMurray announced last week his intention to seek election for a seat as for 24th District Court Judge, representing Avery, Watauga, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties.
McMurray, a Republican, is an attorney at Appalachian Law Center and has two decades of experience in the profession, received his Associate’s Degree from Guilford Technical Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree from Thomas Edison State College, and his law degree (JD) from North Carolina Central University.
After spending his first five years in practice in the Greensboro area dealing with cases involving bankruptcy work representing debtors, Tom and his family moved to Banner Elk in 2007, where he primarily has practiced family law. McMurray has been appointed to represent parents involved with Department of Social Services (DSS) cases in Watauga, Avery and Mitchell counties.
“I hadn’t given much thought into the decision until I was made aware that several other attorney colleagues discussed the possibility of my doing it, which made me give it some thought,” McMurray explained. “What precipitated the decision is that Judge (Larry) Leake, whose seat I’m running for, will be aging out. Currently, the mandatory retirement age is 72, and I believe he is turning 72 around May of 2022. House Bill 56 is proposed to raise the retirement age to 75 years old, but since it’s a Republican-sponsored bill it will likely be vetoed by the governor, as he has the authority to fill the spots of those who are retiring from positions. Since the Republicans currently do not have a large enough majority to override a veto, it would make that position an open seat. I wanted to announce my intent now that I’m interested in it, because barring any delay in redistricting, filing is coming up in December, which will be here in the blink of an eye.”
Leake, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in March 2017 to complete an unexpired term. Leake is a longtime attorney who represented several municipalities in Madison County during his law career, and currently serves in the 24th Judicial District alongside fellow district court justices Rebecca Eggers-Gryder, Ted McEntire and Hal Harrison.
McMurray currently serves on the board of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and as vice chair of the Banner Elk Tourism Development Authority, as well as serves as chairman of the board that oversees the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School. McMurray has previously served as president of Banner Elk Kiwanis, as a board member and former President of the board with Grandfather Home for Children, and as former President of the Board of Directors of ACADA (Avery Citizens Against Domestic Abuse). Tom’s wife, Jo-Ann, is also active in the community as longtime President of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and Co-Executive Director of the nonprofit Feeding Avery Families in Newland.
McMurray began his career in law enforcement, and also spent two decades working in broadcasting for ABC television network in New York, winning a pair of EMMY awards for video editing along the way, and later was employed with NBC News in Charlotte. Tom has previously worked in real estate as a broker and residential appraiser, has managed commercial Class A retail and flex-industrial properties with CB Richard Ellis, and has also owned his own businesses, including a 10,000-square-foot retail baby furniture store, a restaurant/bakery/coffee house, each located in Greensboro.
“I know Tom to be an attorney with the experience, integrity and temperament to be a fine judge for the residents of our five-county district,” retired Chief District Court Judge Alexander Lyerly said in response to McMurray’s announcement.
Tom and Jo-Ann have been married for 36 years with two children. Their son, Robb, is a NC-licensed attorney and mediator residing in Boone and Sarasota, Fla., and their daughter, Shannon Hall, is a teacher who resides in Greensboro. Tom and Jo-Ann have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In his spare time, McMurray is a licensed private pilot, as well as an avid skier.
“As I told Judge Leake about my decision, I have nothing but respect for him as a jurist, and it’s not about him,” McMurray added. “He was appointed to fill a vacancy by Roy Cooper and ran unopposed in 2018 for the seat, and I think the intent of the legislature when they turned these races into partisan judicial races was that they should be a contest and let the people of the district decide who they want representing them on the bench. There’s currently great potential that it will be become an open seat, which prompted my thought process. Lawyers don’t normally run against sitting judges, but the opportunity is there and it isn’t about the person, but about the position. I think I have the experience and temperament to do a great job for the people of our district if they see fit to elect me.”
