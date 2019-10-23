SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College Enterprise Corporation (MEC) has joined with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation to grow red spruce and fraser fir trees that will support biodiversity along the ridgeline of Grandfather Mountain.
The effort is a part of a much larger project to restore spruce-fir forests in North Carolina, led by the Southern Appalachian Spruce Restoration Initiative. This coalition includes federal agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state departments like the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and West Virginia Division of Forestry, and nonprofit entities such as MEC and the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
The spruce and fir, species remnant of the ice age, were the dominant trees on most peaks above 4,500 feet in Southern Appalachian forests prior to unsustainable logging in the early 1900s and acid rain in the late 1900s. Their return will have major impact on the region’s ecological community.
Among the red spruce’s branches and at its roots are northern animal species that have found refuge from the heat of the south. The populations of these high elevation animals, including the federally endangered Carolina northern flying squirrel, are expected to increase as a result of the project on Grandfather Mountain.
The spruce-fir forests are also incredibly good at storing greenhouse gases. A paper released by Central Appalachian Spruce Restoration Initiative scientists in 2014 suggests that at least 6.6 teragrams of carbon, equivalent to 56.4 million barrels of oil, would be incorporated in the forest floor within approximately 80 years by managing to restore historic spruce-dominated stands in West Virginia alone — a small portion of the tree’s historic range.
Cones collected by rangers on Grandfather Mountain will provide the seed source for growing the trees that will eventually be returned to the mountain and planted. The seedlings will be grown in a controlled environment on the MEC campus in Spruce Pine until they are two years old. During that time, plants will be chosen for overall health and growth parameters.
They will be replanted in areas to help establish corridors between already existing spruce-fir forests, creating wildlife highways from one habitat to another.
Mayland Community College Enterprise Corporation serves exclusively as a supporting charitable organization for the benefit of Mayland Community College.
