SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is offering a rare opportunity for prospective students to pursue a professional certificate within a high-demand and well-paying career field through one of two funding options that completely covers the cost of the course.
The first program is made available through the Gene Haas Scholarship, which funds students’ education to earn the machining processes certificate. MCC Applied Engineering Program Coordinator Lyndell Duvall describes the course as an accelerated certificate program, in which students enroll in the last half of the current semester and complete two eight-week periods in the Summer and at the beginning of the Fall.
Through the course, students become competent in the fundamentals of machining. Students learn how to read basic blueprints and how to work with CNC machines, which uses computer controls to produce a custom-designed part.
“We go all the way from somebody who has no machining experience to the point where they are a beginning CNC machinist,” Duvall said.
Additionally, students who complete the course are guaranteed an interview with Pratt and Whitney, an aerospace company that manufactures aircraft engines for both civil aviation and military use. The company is currently building a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in southern Buncombe County and will employee 800 workers by the time it opens in 2022. Employees at Pratt and Whitney earn an average salary of $68,000 annually.
Moreover, the machining processes certificate will prepare students for a number of manufacturing jobs that are currently in demand across the region. A similar need for machinists is present at BRP and Altec Industries, among other local manufacturers.
“(The course) isn’t strictly geared toward Pratt and Whitney. We’ve worked with them, and they’re allowing us to advertise because the certificate program meets their requirements for an entry-level machinist. Students can also qualify for other positions. For instance, the facility that is opening up in Newland (Structall Building Systems) is needing some machinists,” Duvall said.
Students who achieve the machining certificate also have the opportunity to further their education in the field of applied engineering toward an associate’s degree, since courses in the program count toward the higher-level certificate.
Meanwhile, students have the option to pursue a number of continuing education classes through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund. Courses offered not only encompass manufacturing but include other fields such as health care, construction, emergency medical technician programs, nutrition, electrical systems, HVAC, medical coding and a multitude of other course work.
“The program provides free classes that lead to a state or industry recognized credential,” MCC Yancey Campus Dean Monica Carpenter said.
Courses begin throughout the semester, and Carpenter said that classes will be added as instructors become available. To see the full list of continuing education classes covered by the GEER program, click to mayland.edu.
Additionally, the Mayland Community College Scholarship application is now open. Prospective and current students can apply for more than 60 scholarships with one easy application for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. The deadline is March 31, and curriculum registration for Summer and Fall classes is set to open on March 29.
Classes for the machining processes certificate begin March 10. To register or to receive more information, students can call (828) 766-1234 or click to mayland.info/maching.
