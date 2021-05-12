NEWLAND — There is still time to sign up for Mayland Community College’s new program to become a mental health technician. Classes will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from May 18 to Aug. 21 at the Avery Learning Center.
The new program comes as Cannon Memorial Hospital prepares to open its expanded behavioral health ward in October later this year. The expansion will provide more than 30 available behavioral health beds and provide approximately 60 mental health-related jobs to the area.
Melissa Philips, Dean of the Avery Learning Center, says that the program is suited for those looking to enter the healthcare field through the specialty of mental health, as well as for nursing assistants wanting to advance their careers. Those who graduate the summer workforce program will receive a national certification from the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians.
“Through our workforce programs, we want to be able to fill the community with quality individuals who have had the education, whether its short-term or long-term, in order to the positions available in the community,” Phillips said.
Throughout the course of the program, students will become familiar with mental health diagnoses, learn the best practices for working with patients, develop appropriate intervention techniques, discover how to help patients with daily tasks, organize activities and therapy sessions and become a part of a team of professionals who assist in the care of mentally ill individuals.
Scholarships are available for the program, including funds from the Governors Emergency Education Relief program.
The need for mental health professionals in the community has become particularly apparent in light of the events that occurred in Watauga County on April 28, although the need has been present for much longer. That is why Appalachian Regional Healthcare system has partnered with Mayland Community College, along with Caldwell Community College, Lees-McRae College, Appalachian State University and other institutions to help fill the demand for mental health professionals in the region.
“I can spout statistics all day long that one in five people struggle with a mental illness every year and so on, but the thing is that every single family, either directly or indirectly, struggles. We all struggle from time to time, and that’s where the power of the rural community comes in, just like with these programs developing at Mayland and Caldwell. I don’t think that would happen in a larger area,” Stephanie Greer, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Cannon Memorial Hospital, said.
Greer said that the expectation is to have a top treatment facility in Linville, but it first starts with quality individuals who will be able to provide care that can determine the rest of someone’s life who is struggling with mental illness.
“Everything we’re doing is to make these services more accessible, to make them more accessible for our community and to make it more accessible for families. It truly starts with the quality of team members that we recruit. Our mantra is if it’s not good enough for the person that you love most, then it’s just not good enough,” Greer said.
Registration for the mental health technician course is currently available at the Avery Learning Center. For more information, call (828) 733-5883 or click to mayland.edu/continuing-education.
