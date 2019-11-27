AVERY COUNTY — Local colleges Lees-McRae College and Mayland Community College each received high rankings from recent online publications for their academic prowess.
Mayland Community College was recently ranked No. 10 in the Top 50 Best Community Colleges in the United States, as cited from the website www.thebestschools.org.
"Mayland Community College is part of the North Carolina Community College System. The college has partnerships with area colleges and universities to provide transfer options to students. The school offers 35 programs. The junior college offers an Associate in Arts, an Associate in Fine Arts and an Associate in Science degree," the website description of the college touted.
A number of criteria were considered in the ranking of top schools, according to the website. Factors that judges considered included sustained achievement outcome, which is the ongoing success in student perseverance and completion of Associate degrees or transfer to four-year colleges, equitable outcomes demonstrating policies and practices that result in student diversity and success among low-income students and underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, learning outcomes that are values and practices that actively engage students and require them to stretch academically, deployment outcomes that show strong rates of employment, salaries and advancement for graduates matched with workplace skill needs and cost–to–value outcomes that show reasonable tuition costs, access to financial aid resources and an emphasis on minimizing post-school debt.
The explanation of the ranking by the website also notes that "besides providing classes for college credit, Mayland Community College provides classes for enrichment, skills development and personal enjoyment," listing the 35 academic departments that the college offers, adding that MCC was ranked No. 4 community college in the 2010 Washington Monthly ranking of America’s best community colleges.
Lees-McRae College was recently listed No. 18 in the 2020 Best Online Colleges By State rankings as reported by the website www.guidetoonlineschools.com, which are based on a combination of manually researched tuition, accreditation and PayScale salary data.
LMC offers online Bachelor's degree programs in five programs: Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Business Administration (Degree Completion), Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Criminal Justice (Degree Completion), Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Human Services (Degree Completion), Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (Degree Completion) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), as well as Master of Arts in Teaching degrees in Secondary Education, Secondary Education: English, and Secondary Education: History.
The top five online colleges in North Carolina as ranked by www.guidetoonlineschools.com were North Carolina State University, North Carolina A&T State University, East Carolina University, Appalachian State University and Campbell University.
