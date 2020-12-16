At the December Board meeting, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded more than $2.4 million in funding to support agriculture, economic development, entrepreneurship, capacity building, and disaster recovery through projects across North Carolina. The Board also heard from its strategic planning consultants on the results of outreach and data gathering efforts launched over the summer.
“Golden LEAF is developing a strategic plan to help guide the next three to five years of our work to move the economic needle in rural, economically distressed North Carolina,” said Bo Biggs, Golden LEAF Board Chair. “This Board-led process included input from former Golden LEAF Board members, leadership throughout the state, and community stakeholders. We remain committed to the mission of the Foundation and look forward to identifying opportunities to increase the impact of our work.”
The Board approved four projects for workforce training, agriculture, and economic development in Mitchell, Rutherford, Wake and Halifax counties through the Open Grants Program. The Open Grants Program supports economic development projects in the areas of workforce preparedness and education, economic investment and job creation, and agriculture. Awards do not exceed $200,000 through this program.
Among recipients of Open Grants Program funding was Mayland Community College Foundation in Mitchell County in the amount of $200,000 to design, renovate, and furnish an existing structure in Spruce Pine to establish a center to help launch new and grow emerging businesses in rural Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. The center would serve as a technological hub and provide a range of business services including enhanced product development, prototyping, and marketing services not currently available.
“The Golden LEAF Board is dedicated to the long-term economic advancement of North Carolina,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer. “As evidenced by the projects funded today, the Board is committed to supporting strategies that improve the economy in rural, economically distressed North Carolina. These projects will support strategies to build capacity in Tier 1 communities, grow entrepreneurship in rural counties, support best practices in agriculture, build a workforce to meet industry demand, and help communities devastated by natural disasters.”
