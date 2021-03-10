SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is giving a new meaning to night life with the reopening of the Bare Dark Sky Observatory for community viewing nights and the expansion of its Earth to Sky Park, among other projects.
The observatory officially held its grand reopening on Saturday, March 6, and welcomed guests to the observatory’s viewing area for members of the community to peer into the heavens. The reopening comes after the college completed renovations to the site, which saw the addition of eight telescope viewing stations for guests to bring their own equipment to use whether the observatory is open or not. Additionally, the renovations added a handicap-accessible ramp, a garden filled with native plants, a picnic shelter, paved parking spaces and other outdoor amenities.
Mayland Foundation Director Margaret Thiele said that the number of visitors who visit the observatory helps provide an economic boost to the area, as visitors travel across the region to dine, shop, hike and spend the night, since viewings at the observatory only begin once the sun goes down. Moreover, the allure of the mountains helps attract those who have an appreciation for nature.
“Generally, the kind of people who come to the observatory for viewing nights are outdoor enthusiasts. They’re really planning to have some time out here and enjoy what the mountains have to offer,” Thiele said. “Over half of the visitors who attend the viewing nights drive over two hours to get here. It is a huge economic boost to the area, because it’s one of the few things going on at nighttime, because it can only happen at nighttime.”
Also unique to the observatory experience is the scientific expertise provided by Observatory Director Steven Brunton and Jeremy Bare. Brunton guides guests as they peer through the Southeast’s largest public telescope, and helps helps them identify cosmic objects like the moons orbiting Jupiter, the rings of Saturn and other interstellar phenomena.
“They put on a great show. It’s not just about looking through a big telescope, it’s about experiencing how exciting the night sky can be, and they do a great job to show that excitement,” Thiele said.
While the community is being welcomed back to the observatory at an affordable ticket price, COVID-19 guidelines are still being followed, which includes the need for those in attendance to wear masks and social distance. The college can only allow 20 people at the observatory at a time for community viewing nights, including the 18 guests in attendance and the two astronomers on site.
Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium
As the college welcomes back guests to the observatory, it is worth noting that while the new renovations are significant, the observatory still has more in store for visitors when the Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium opens later this year. The planetarium will be able to seat 60 people who will have the pleasure of viewing projections of the night sky from within the 36-foot project dome within the building.
In addition to being able to view the projections of night skies from around the world, as well as skies above the observatory on cloudy days, the planetarium will also utilize its capabilities to provide unique STEM education to guests as they virtually travel through the human body, explore exotic locations around the globe and experience laser light shows to the tune of their favorite artists.
“We’re hoping to have it open this summer,” Thiele said. “The walls are about to go vertical, and when the walls go up, there will be a geodesic dome that sits on top. The projection dome within the planetarium is suspended from the geodesic dome like a big umbrella.”
Thiele says that the planetarium’s offerings will be rotated frequently to offer guests different experiences, and the planetarium will even be open during the daytime to educate and entertain guests.
Three Peaks Enrichment Center
Thiele reports that progress on the college’s Three Peaks Enrichment Center is moving along nicely. The new cosmetology classrooms within the building are 90-percent complete. Cosmetology classes will begin being held in the space in the Fall semester.
“It’s like an ant colony of workers down there at all times,” Thiele said. “(The cosmetology space) is gorgeous. You walk in there and it is like a professional spa at a fancy resort hotel. It’s so beautiful, and we really want to have our students learn in an environment in which they’re going to work in later on, so they can experience that quality of the luxury spa experience while they’re in school. It also provides a nice place for patrons to come and have a manicure or a haircut.”
The next project inside the building is located right above the cosmetology center. The Resource Center for Entrepreneurs will house the college’s small business program, and will provide private meeting spaces, a computer lab complete with software like QuickBooks, a photography room to take professional photographs in a studio setting and other amenities.
“All that is coming by the end of 2021,” Thiele said.
As for the rest of the event center, Thiele says that the college’s foundation hopes that the whole project will be complete in six years and is expected to come in at a total cost of $42 million. The final project will feature a 2,000-seat event space that will host concerts, trade shows, conferences and other public gatherings.
“If you have 500 people in town for an event, they’re going to eat and shop and buy gas and explore all of the counties, which is the goal,” Thiele said.
A temporary event space at the center is expected to open in 2022, while the final version of the event space is expected to open in 2026.
Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel
If building a planetarium, a cosmetology center, a entrepreneurship center and an event center were not enough, Mayland is creating its own hotel. Known as the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel, the community college’s own lodging space is expected to open its first floor of rooms in late Spring. The hotel features three stories and 34 total rooms, as well as a restaurant and bar that are expected to open on the first floor in 2022.
“The rooms will be based on area attractions,” Thiele said. “It will sort of serve as a destination guide for people who are looking for things to do. There will be a Linville Falls room, a Roan Mountain room. When people are making reservations, they’ll see 16 different places they could go.”
Additionally, the hotel will feature a Mt. Mitchell room and a Grandfather Mountain room. The first 16 rooms will open this Spring. The hotel will then close that winter to renovate the third floor, and the hotel will be fully open by 2022.
“We have a lot going on, that’s for sure. The thing that we tell everybody in Yancey and Avery counties is that even though this project is in Mitchell County, it will significantly impact the other counties. With all the people who are coming to it, there’s going be a huge economic boom as a result of this project,” Thiele said.
For the Bare Dark Sky Observatory at the Earth to Sky Park, community viewing nights will be held each Friday and Saturday through the end of April, except for nights when there is a full moon. Private rentals of the observatory are also available, and tickets can be purchased by clicking to mayland.edu/foundation.
