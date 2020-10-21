SPRUCE PINE — With the 2020 Fall semester well under way, Mayland Early College High School have announced its respective honor rolls for high school classes (excludes college classes).
The following students were named to the “A” Honor Roll, which recognizes students with all grades of 90 or above:
Ean Hughes, Torin Musick, Daniel Arron Willis, Adam Howell, Chloe Hughes, Eli North, Chase Ambrose, Ansley Caterson, Dalton Harmon, John Cole Holden, Hannah Silver, Tristen Throckmorton, Alyssa Cook and Brandy Garcia.
The following students were named to the “B” Honor Roll, which recognizes students with all grades of 80 or above:
Abigail Autrey, Aislyn Coones, Timothy Davis, Leo Gross, Jake Hollifield, Roby Summerfield, Starla Woodby, Alyssa Barnett, Miguel Benites, Zachary Bennett, Isaiah Burkleo, Gracie Dellinger, Bryson Herron, Zuha Naveed, Shalea Reece, Tobias Rogers, Tori Miller, Abigail Roark, Logan Stout, Kaitlynn Taylor and Kiara Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.