Mayland Community College logo updated

Students of Mayland Early College High School received a multitude of awards and honors recognizing them for their academic achievements.

 File Photo

SPRUCE PINE — With the 2020 Fall semester well under way, Mayland Early College High School have announced its respective honor rolls for high school classes (excludes college classes).

The following students were named to the “A” Honor Roll, which recognizes students with all grades of 90 or above:

Ean Hughes, Torin Musick, Daniel Arron Willis, Adam Howell, Chloe Hughes, Eli North, Chase Ambrose, Ansley Caterson, Dalton Harmon, John Cole Holden, Hannah Silver, Tristen Throckmorton, Alyssa Cook and Brandy Garcia.

The following students were named to the “B” Honor Roll, which recognizes students with all grades of 80 or above:

Abigail Autrey, Aislyn Coones, Timothy Davis, Leo Gross, Jake Hollifield, Roby Summerfield, Starla Woodby, Alyssa Barnett, Miguel Benites, Zachary Bennett, Isaiah Burkleo, Gracie Dellinger, Bryson Herron, Zuha Naveed, Shalea Reece, Tobias Rogers, Tori Miller, Abigail Roark, Logan Stout, Kaitlynn Taylor and Kiara Douglas.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.