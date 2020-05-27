SPRUCE PINE — With the 2020 Spring semester coming to a close, teachers and administration at Mayland Early College High School have looked back on a unique period of instruction to honor and recognize those students who have excelled both inside and outside the classroom.
The follow students earned citizenship awards: freshmen Miguel Benites and Valerie Buchanan, sophomores Chase Ambrose and Tori Miller, juniors Chase Williams and Esmeralda Lucas and seniors Abe Willis and Amanda Adkins.
The following students were recognized for dedicating hours of their personal free time to tutor their peers: Amanda Adkins, Dalton Harmon, Cole Holden, Amy Honeycutt, Gretta Lamb and River LeMaster.
The following students received the Presidential Award Gold Certificate for achieving an “A” in every class for the entire school year: Zuha Naveed, Shalea Reece, Dalton Harmon, Christopher Heckle, John Cole Holden, Kaitlynn Taylor, Alyssa Cook, River LeMaster, Esmeralda Lucas-Ramirez, David McCourry, Amanda Adkins, Agne Shields, Corbin Huskins and Jaden Miller.
The following students received the Presidential Award Silver Certificate for achieving a “B” or better in every class for the entire school year: Brianna Ayala, Alyssa Barnett, Miguel Benites, Zachary Bennett, Jamie Black, Isaiah Burkleo, Gracie Dellinger, Aaliyah Duncan, Jadyn Henson, Bryson Herron, Adam Howell, Chloe Hughes, Emily Jordan, Jillian Munsell, Tobias Rogers, Chase Ambrose, Ansley Caterson, Anthony Greene, Gretta Lamb, Tori Miller, Abigail Roark, Hannah Silvers, Tristen Throckmorton, Morgan Austin, Logan Brock, Shelby Cooper, Sara Deel, Nic Fox, Brandy Garcia, Evan Mickey, Erik Rodriguez, Grace Conner, Breanna Gormley, Bethany Hoilmon, Elijah Hughes, Logan Ledford, SeAnna Lovett, Drea Ramirez, Jack Saulsbury, Abe Willis and Layal Jabakji.
The following students were inducted into the National Honor Society after they maintained a 3.0 GPA and completed 10 hours of community service each year. The returning students were: Amanda Adkins, Alyssa Cook, Nic Fox, Grace Hoilmon and Lilah Philips.
The new inductees were: Morgan Austin, Logan Brock, Ansley Caterson, Shelby Cooper, Brandy Garcia-Ramirez, Anthony Greene, Dalton Harmon, Christopher Heckle, Elijah Hughes, John Cole Holden, Gretta Lamb, River LeMaster, Marvin Lodge, Esmeralda Lucas-Ramirez, David McCourry, Alejandrea Ramirez, Abigail Roark, Erik Rodriguez, Kaitlynn Taylor and Tristen Throckmorton.
The graduating inductees were: Destiny Bello, Lilly Cable, Ethan Gardner, Breanna Gormley, Corbin Huskins, Layal Jabakji, SeAnna Lovett, Agne Shields and Ethan Webb.
The following students received the Outstanding Student Award for having the highest grade in all classes: freshman Shalea Reece, sophomore Dalton Harmon, junior Alyssa Cook and senior Agne Shields.
The following students received Subject Area Awards: Shalea Reece (English I), Alyssa Barnett (English II), Christopher Heckle (English III), Tristen Throckmorton (English IV), Chloe Hughes (Foundations of Math), Zachary Bennett (Math I), Zuha Naveed (Math II), Chase Ambrose (Math III), Tristen Throckmorton and Cole Holden (Math IV), Alyssa Barnett and Jamie Black (Earth Science), John Cole Holden (Physical Science), Dalton Harmon (Biology), Aaliyah Duncan (World History), Ansley Caterson (Civics), Sara Deel (American History I), River LeMaster (American History II), Amanda Adkins (Spanish I) and SeAnna Lovett (Spanish II).
The following students were declared Marshals since they had a weighted GPA greater than 4.0: Alyssa Cook (Chief Marshal), Amanda Adkins, River LeMaster, Esmeralda Lucas, Nic Fox, Eli Hughes, Logan Ledford, Logan Brock, Grace Conner, Grace Hoilmon and David McCourry.
Corbin Huskins achieved the Honor Student Role with a GPA of 4.0 or higher, and the following students achieved Highest Honors with a GPA of 4.25 or higher: Faith Singleton, Jaden Miller, Breanna Gormley, Agne Shields and SeAnna Lovett.
SeAnna Lovett was presented as the Salutatorian, and Age Shields was presented as the school’s Valedictorian.
The following students achieved the Honor’s List: Amanda Adkins (Fall and Spring), Ansley Caterson (Fall), Nakia Daniels (Fall), Anthony Greene (Fall), Dalton Harmon (Spring), Chris Heckle (Spring), Bethany Grace Hoilmon (Fall), John Cole Holden (Fall), Gretta Lamb (Fall)
SeAnna Lovett (Fall and Spring), Esmeralda Lucas (Fall and Spring), Jaden Miller (Spring)
Victoria Miller (Fall), Lilah Phillips (Spring), Abigail Roark (Fall and Spring), Hannah Silvers (Fall), Faith Singleton (Fall) and Kaitlynn Taylor (Fall).
The following students achieved the Dean’s List: Lacey Beinke (Spring), Destiny Burleson (Spring), Logan Brock (Spring), Grace Conner (Fall), Alyssa Cook (Spring), Shelby Cooper (Fall), Sara Deel (Fall), Nicolas Fox (Fall), Ethan Gardner (Spring), Layal Jabakji (Fall), Gretta Lamb (Spring), Logan Ledford (Fall), Jack Saulsbury (Fall), Brandy Garcia-Ramirez (Spring), Erik Rodriguez (Spring) and Thomas Abe Willis (Spring).
The following students achieved the President’s List: Alyssa Cook (Fall), Grace Conner (Spring), Nic Fox (Spring), Dalton Harmon (Fall), Corbin Huskins (Fall), Logan Ledford (Spring), River LeMaster (Fall and Spring), David McCourry (Fall and Spring), Jaden Miller (Fall) and Agne Shields (Fall and Spring).
The following students were recognized for Associate’s Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates: Destiny Burleson (Associates of Applied Science in Human Services), Jared Carpenter (Associates of Science), Ethan Gardner (Mechanical Design Certificate), Breanna Gormely (Associates of Science), Corbin Huskins (Associates of Applied Science (2) in Computer & Electronics Engineering), Layal Jabakji (Associates of Applied Science (2) Computer & Electronics Engineering), Tommy Johnson (Mechanical Design Certificate and Basic Welding Certificate), Ethan Ledford (Business Administration Certificate), SeAnna Lovett (Associates of Science), Jaden Miller (Associates of Applied Science (2) and Associates of Science in Computer & Electronics Engineering), Melanie Robinson (Associates of Science), Jack Saulsbury (Associates of Arts), Agne Shields (Associates of Science), Faith Singleton (Associates of Arts), Garrett Stout (Information Technology Certificate), Miriam Ruth Thacker (Associates of Applied Science in Information Technology) and Ethan Webb (Associates of Science).
The following students received local scholarships: Layal Jabakji (STEM Scholarship Award of $750), Corbin Huskins (Mark Calhoun Scholarship of $500 and Citizenship Award of $250), Faith Singleton (Future Educator Scholarship of $750), Breanna Gormley (Future Leaders of America Scholarship of $1000) and Agne Shields (EC Scholars Program of $63,000).
The Teacher of the Year Award was awarded to Holli Greiner.
