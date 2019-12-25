SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Early College announced students who have been recognized for academic excellence and were on the A-B Honor Roll for the school.
Students who earned a spot on the honor roll with A grades during the Fall 2019 semester include the following: Alyssa Barnett, Miguel Benites, Zachery Bennet, Jamie Black, Gracie Dellinger, Aailayah Duncan, Bryson Herron, Chloe Hughes, Zuha Naveed, Shalea Reece, Dalton Harman, Christopher Heckle, Cole Holden, Gretta Lamb, Abbie Roark, Hannah Silvers, Kaitlynn Taylor, Tristan Throckmorten, Alyssa Cook, Nic Fox, River LeMaster, Esmeralda Ramirez, David McCourry, Amanda Adkins, Grace Conner, Grace Hoilman, Logan Ledford, SeAnna Lovett, Alejandrea Ramirez, Agne Shields, Corbin Huskins, Jaden Miller and Faith Singleton.
Students were were part of the B Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester include the following: Bianna Ayala, Isaiah Burkleo, Jonathan Campos, Sinia Campos, Alexia Clawson, Edgar Escobar-Gonzales, Jadyn Henson, Adam Howell, Emily Jordan, Jillian Munsel, Toby Rogers, Rachel Thacker, Chase Ambrose, Ansley Caterson, Nakia Daniels, Anthony Greene, Grace Hodges, Tori Miller, Logan Stout, Morgan Austin, Logan Brock, Betania Chavez, Shelby Cooper, Sara Deel, Brandy Garcia-Ramirez, Marvin Lodge, Evan Mickey, Erik Rodriguez, Levi Stump, Chase Williams, Ethan Gardner, Breanna Gormley, Eli Hughes, Lilah Philips, Melanie Robinson, Jack Salsbury, Abraham Willis, Layal Jabakji, Wendy Orihuela-Escobar and Garett Stout.
