BURNSVILLE — Mayland Community College’s Earth to Sky Park and Bare Dark Sky Observatory located in Yancey County is an International Dark Sky location as designated by the International Dark Sky Association. Designations are based on stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach.
In order to maintain this prestigious designation, regular light readings of the night sky are required. Staff from Mayland, while conducting required light readings, recently noticed that the night sky as viewed at the Earth to Sky Park received the darkest readings in the past seven years.
Continuing to educate the public on the benefit of reducing light pollution while offering enjoyable family entertainment, the Bark Dark Sky Observatory is once again opening the doors to the community for night sky viewing through its two remarkable telescopes. A Planetarium is under construction and will soon offer the community more ways to discover the stars.
Information about the Earth to Sky Park and the Bare Dark Sky Observatory may be found by clicking to www.mayland.edu/foundation/foundation-events/observatory/.
Information about the International Dark Sky Places Program may be found at www.darksky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.