SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College has been recognized as one of the best values among Community Colleges in North Carolina by bestvalueschools.org ranked second in the state. The annual list highlights community colleges that offer a quality education at an affordable price both online and on-campus.
“Being recognized as a ‘best value’ confirms our longtime strategic efforts to increase access to higher education though affordability,” stated Vice President Instruction, CAO, Rita Earley. “Mayland is dedicated to opening doors for students of all backgrounds to build careers that advance quality of life in the communities we serve.”
In addition to the bestvalueschools.org ranking, Mayland has also been acknowledged several times this year as one of the best community colleges. Excite.com and bestschools.org both named Mayland as 10th best Community College in the nation and practicalnursing.org ranked Mayland’s Practical Nursing program as eighth best in the state.
For more information about Mayland Community College, click to www.mayland.edu.
Mayland Community College, established in 1971, is currently one of 58 institutions operating under the North Carolina Community College System in the mountains of western North Carolina.
MCC currently offers curriculum programs including college transfer options, numerous economic and workforce development and continuing education offerings, adult education and high school completion programs, two (2) off-campus Learning Centers in Newland and Burnsville, Corrections Education at Avery/Mitchell and Mountain View Correctional Facilities, and distance education opportunities in most curriculum programs as well as in continuing education. MCC serves more than 10,000 individuals each year.
The school’s successes and achievements consistently receive national rankings:
10th ranked college on the 50 top community colleges —
- 32nd ranked college in the top 50 community colleges — Washington Monthly
- Ninth ranked college in the nation’s top 10 community colleges — Bankrate, Inc.
- 16th ranked in Community Colleges in the U.S. — Create A Career’s Top 25
In its role as the educational gateway to opportunity in Mitchell, Avery, and Yancey counties, Mayland values community, excellence, and opportunity above all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.