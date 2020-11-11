SPRUCE PINE — Students at Avery High School now have an opportunity to become certified Basic Emergency Medical Technicians thanks to a partnership between Mayland Community College and Avery County Schools.
The first group of 16 students will complete training this fall with the majority of students planning to continue their education in medicine and emergency care. According to Joshua Cooke, Mayland’s EMS Program Director, “This is the first high school EMS program being offered in Avery, Mitchell or Yancey counties where we suffer from a shortage of EMTs. Students who successfully complete the high school program will be able to enter the workforce as EMT-Bs and help meet the demand for qualified professionals.”
Not only do students learn the fundamental skills of patient treatment and care, they also develop leadership skills necessary to succeed and advance in their careers. Along with the classroom portion of the course, there is a skills/lab component as well as required clinicals in which students have the opportunity to observe and test their knowledge under supervision while riding on calls in an ambulance.
The program is a true partnership with Mayland and Avery County Schools, as Dr. Susan Hawkins, Health Science instructor at Avery High School, collaborates with Tony Cooke and Mayland staff to provide daily instruction for students and arrange for students to engage in the 48 clinical hours outside of class.
“ACS has been thrilled with this opportunity for students,” Ellis Ayers, Avery County Schools Director of Career Technical Education said. “The program strengthens our communities and enables our students to get a head start on their future career paths.”
The MCC/Avery High EMT-B Program has received much support from the community. An ambulance donated to Mayland Community College by the Avery County government has greatly enhanced the skills/lab portion of the program. Also, the AMY Wellness Foundation has awarded Mayland Community College a grant to provide new equipment and instructional supplies.
“We are committed to providing students with relevant and high-quality academic experiences” said Rita Earley, Vice President of Instruction. “This partnership with Avery County Schools and the support of Avery County government and AMY Wellness has provided a way to prepare the next generation of emergency workers to give back to their community.”
