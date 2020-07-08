RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 65 of North Carolina’s counties in May, decreased in 34, and remained unchanged in one. Swain County had the highest unemployment rate at 19.7 percent, while Bertie and Chowan counties each had the lowest at 8.1 percent.
Nine of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, five decreased, and one remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 16.1 percent and Goldsboro had the lowest at 10.1 percent. The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 12.7 percent.
Avery County’s unemployment rate in May was 9.6 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percent from the previous month and ranking 16th lowest statewide, the lowest of any county in the western half of the state. Ashe County had the lowest unemployment out of all nearby counties at 10.3 percent.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 14.6 percent (15th highest in North Carolina), with 11.3 percent in Watauga County and 13.8 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 9.6 percent
Ashe: 10.3 percent
Burke: 13.8 percent
McDowell: 12.1 percent
Mitchell: 12.2 percent
Watauga: 11.3 percent
Yancey: 11.4 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 12.7 percent, an 0.5-percent increase from the previous month, and an 8.8-percent increase from the same period a year ago.
Among bordering states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for May at 12.9 percent, with Avery County rating 3.1-percent lower than the statewide unemployment rate. Virginia had for the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 9.4 percent.
North Carolina: 12.7 percent
Georgia: 9.7 percent
South Carolina: 12.5 percent
Tennessee: 11.3 percent
Virginia: 9.4 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in May increased by 10.3 percent nationwide over last month, with the US unemployment rate changing from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent over the past month.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) rose by 67,100 to 4,063,300, while initial unemployment claims decreased in the state last month by 312,772.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
As well, the NC Dept. of Commerce adds that statistics reported may not reflect the full impact of the current COVID-19 situation in North Carolina.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
