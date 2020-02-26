GREENSBORO — Matching or exceeding what the 2019-20 Avery County Vikings wrestling team has accomplished leading up to the NCHSAA 1A State Championships would already be a tall task for any future Vikings squad in any sport.
Consider the bar raised exponentially higher after the hardware brought home last weekend, as the Big Red became the first 1A school and only the fifth school since 1989 to boast five individual state champions in a single state tournament.
A total of seven overall Vikings wrestled for state championships on a lengthy day of wrestling at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 22. Avery emerged victorious with multiple pieces of hardware, including five state titleists (Ethan Shell, River Griffith, Seth Blackledge, Lucas Andrews and Levi Andrews), two runner-up finishers (Bradley Parker and Dalton Towe), and a third-place winner (Jonah Hayes).
The combined cumulative performance also garnered the team another state trophy, the overall 1A team championship, as Avery scored 157.5 team points to outpace second-place Uwharrie Charter, the team it defeated in state duals two weeks earlier.
“This weekend was the payoff for years of hard work,” Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said following the event. “We tied the state record for state champions and scored more points than any school from any division. We’re hoping this helps get more kids out and this is just the first of many state titles.”
Shell picked up the first individual championship, earning his gold medal at 120 pounds. Shell defeated Rosewood’s William kimball in the quarterfinals by pinfall, and also dispatched his semifinal opponent, East Carteret’s Ronan Carletta, by first-period fall to advance to the championship match, meeting up with familiar opponent Dylan Lowery of Mitchell. In a hard-fought tussle, Shell failed to yield a point, shutting out Lowery 7-0 in the match for his second-consecutive state title.
River Griffith won his third-straight individual state championship in much the same dominant fashion in which the senior has performed throughout his prep career. Griffith pinned Voyager Academy’s Jaylei Evans in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds, followed by a 16-second pin over Cherryville’s Ryan Riffle. In the championship round, Griffith pinned Polk County’s Preston Burnett in 1:16 to claim his crown.
Freshman Seth Blackledge rolled through opponents at 160 pounds to seize the top spot on the podium. Blackledge won by 15-0 technical fall over Granville Central’s Nicholas Johnson in his quarterfinal bout, then defeated Robbinsville’s Justin Stewart by 12-3 major decision to reach the finals, where he defeated East Wilkes opponent Dustin Blackburn by 12-5 decision to taste gold.
In another rare feat in state history, a pair of brothers earned state championships in the same season, with senior Lucas Andrews and sophomore Levi Andrews turning the double play.
Lucas Andrews improved on a runner-up finish from a season ago to take top honors.
Lucas pinned Louisburg’s Elijah Mitchell in 37 seconds for a quarterfinal victory, then earned a second-period pin over Bishop McGuinness wrestler Daniel Cancro to enter the final round. In the championship match, Andrews wrestled a top-flight opponent in Voyager Academy’s Wesley Sharpe. Lucas grappled one of his most complete matches of his career, grinding out a 4-1 decision win to clinch the state win, then leaping into the arms of his father, assistant coach Sherman Andrews, matside after his hand was raised in victory.
Refusing to be one-upped by his big brother, Levi proved he was the class of his division at 220 pounds. Levi pinned Pender’s Da’Rjon Smith in 35 seconds for a quarterfinal victory, followed by a second period pin over South Stanly’s Tony Rogers to advance to the Saturday night championship match. In the finals, Andrews faced Uwharrie Charter School’s Sergio Saldana, a top-three ranked wrestler in the state. Andrews, the state’s top-ranked 220-pounder, controlled the mat in pinning Saldana in the third period for his state title.
Two additional Vikings, Bradley Parker and Dalton Towe, had tremendous tournaments, coming up one match short of the gold medal. Both wrestlers are underclassmen, offering each the potential opportunity of returning to the spotlight of the championships again next season.
Parker battled through the 152-pound weight class, winning his quarterfinal match by second-period pinfall over Neuse Charter School’s Matthew Pelletier. Parker advanced into the championship match with a 13-3 major decision win over Lejeune’s Alexander Suszko.
In the championship match, however, Parker faced Jerry Jimenez of Uwharrie Charter. Parker hoped to avenge a 12-6 decision defeat to Jimenez in the state duals championship two weeks earlier, but Jimenez escaped after six minutes with an 8-4 win in a nip-and-tuck match.
Teammate Towe was perhaps Avery’s most improved performer over the course of the season, and his time invested on the mat paid dividends in the postseason to earn a silver medal.
In his quarterfinal match, Towe earned a 13-5 major decision win at 170 pounds over East Carteret’s Jathan Parker, then advanced to the championship match with a 6-4 decision win over Dustin Rector of Alleghany. Towe, a junior, faced a buzzsaw in undefeated two-time defending state champion, senior Jackson Boles of South Stokes. Boles earned the win by pin in 1:51 to earn his third-consecutive state title.
Avery’s eighth state placer was junior Jonah Hayes, who won his first match in the 126-pound tournament by 8-5 decision over Brice Browning of Tarboro. Hayes then squared off with 2019 state runner-up Jonas Trejo of Swain County. Trejo eked out a razor-thin 7-6 decision win against Hayes, going on to win the state title in the class later in the evening.
Undaunted, Hayes resolved to wrestle back to make it to the podium. In the consolation semifinals, Hayes faced South Stanly’s Jaquavius Caraway in another close match, this time coming out on top by a 3-2 decision to advance to the third place match, where he earned a 4-2 win in sudden victory overtime against 2019 state runner-up at 106 pounds, Robbinsville’s Jayden Nowell, to take bronze.
Avery’s ninth wrestler at states, sophomore Zachary Vance, dealt with a stacked card of contenders in the 285-pound weight class. Vance came up short in his opening match of the tournament to South Stanly’s Khris Mayo to enter the consolation bracket, but bounced back to win his opening-round consolation match in comeback fashion with a second-period pinfall victory over Cherokee’s Masih Catolster. In the consolation semifinals, however, Vance was eliminated by East Carteret’s Ezekiel Jayne.
Throughout the day, some of the loudest cheers ringing through the Greensboro Coliseum were from around Section 111, where the contingent of faithful Avery family, friends and supporters made the arena feel like Viking Gym East.
“I am amazed at how many people from Avery County have reached out to both congratulate our boys and offer continued support,” Dunn noted.
Avery’s success came during a championship event which had to be compressed into a two-day tournament due to inclement weather forcing the postponement of opening-day matches on Thursday, Feb. 20. Avery graduates only three wrestlers, Griffith, Lucas Andrews and Dakota Hudson, from this year’s squad, but hopes to welcome new wrestlers to the team and have former state champion Joe Jordan back in the lineup after missing this season due to injury.
“Though we graduate the leadership that helped create the program, we return nine state qualifiers and six state finalists,” Dunn explained. “The Dogtown Wrestling staff has done an incredible job and deserve all the credit and glory for this amazing group of kids. This is an amazing opportunity to begin a possible dynasty, though we continue to stress that this won’t happen unless the hard work, discipline and dedication continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.