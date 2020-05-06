RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 97 of North Carolina’s counties in March as COVID-19 began to make an impact on the state’s workforce.
Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 13.1 percent, while Buncombe, Alexander, and Orange counties each had the lowest at 3.4 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 5.5 percent and Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest rate at 3.6 percent. The March not-seasonally-adjusted statewide rate was 4.2 percent.
A total of 72 counties in the state had unemployment rates at or less than five percent, a decrease of 10 counties from February.
Avery County’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, an increase of 0.7 percent from the previous month, and ranking 58th statewide. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all bordering counties at 3.7 percent, boasting the ninth-lowest rate statewide.
Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 5.3, with 4.3 percent in McDowell and 4.2 percent in Caldwell County.
Avery: 4.6 percent
Ashe: 4.4 percent
Burke: 4.2 percent
Caldwell: 4.2 percent
McDowell: 4.2 percent
Mitchell: 5.3 percent
Watauga: 3.7 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 4.2 percent in March, highest among bordering states, with Avery County rating 0.4-percent higher than the statewide unemployment rate. South Carolina had for the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 2.6 percent.
North Carolina: 4.2 percent
Georgia: 4.2 percent
South Carolina: 2.6 percent
Tennessee: 3.5 percent
Virginia: 3.3 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in March increased by 0.8 percent over last month, with the US unemployment rate changing from 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent over the past month.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in March by 180,275 to 4,589,400, while those unemployed increased in the state by 35,020, a 19.2-percent increase from the previous month.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
As well, the NC Dept. of Commerce adds that statistics reported do not reflect the full impact of the current COVID-19 situation in North Carolina.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
