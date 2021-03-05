CROSSNORE — One man is dead and two individuals injured following an altercation involving multiple residents in the Maple Street area of Crossnore on Friday evening, March 5.
According to Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, the incident originated following an attack by a son of his mother.
"One person is deceased. That person had attacked a female, and from all indications we believe that he attacked his mom," Frye said. "She was stabbed, and his mom got away from him to a neighbor's house."
According to Frye, the assailant then followed his mother to the neighbor's home and attempted to continue the altercation.
"He and the neighbor, an elderly man, then got into a fight. Other neighbors heard the screaming and fighting going on, and they went down to see what was going on and to help," Frye explained. "The assailant then turned on the two neighbors who were trying to help. The assailant ended up being shot and is deceased."
Frye noted that both the female and neighbor who were assaulted were transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, and that no update on their respective conditions were known as of Friday night (March 5). Frye added that the incident is currently under investigation by Avery County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.
"We have brought in the State Bureau of Investigation to assist us in the investigation, and they are currently working with us," Frye said.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Read this week's edition of The Avery Journal-Times for a full report.
