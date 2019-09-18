Avery County has a unique housing environment. According to US Census data, only approximately 48 percent of the 14,000 housing units in the county are occupied, either by an owner or renter. This is down from 55 percent in the 2000 Census. While vacant units (think seasonal) have increased by 37 percent over those 17 years, occupied units have only increased by three percent, or a total of 193 units.
What has this done to the affordability factor in Avery County? Not to mention, what has this done to availability for the working class? Anecdotally, I moved to Avery County in August 2015 and was lucky to find an affordable and decent rental that I am still in. I gave up searching for a home to buy pretty quickly after looking at several homes that were simply priced too high for what they offered.
Habitat for Humanity was created more than 40 years ago on the premise that it was not that low income families could not afford to own a home, rather they did not have access to capital for a mortgage.
The Wall Street Journal ran an article earlier this year stating the availability of capital for smaller loans, sub-$100,000, has actually shrunk after the housing crash of 2008-09. In Avery County, Habitat for Humanity is the only builder sub-$200,000 as our new homes appraise in the $150,000 to $185,000 range. Habitat is probably the only builder sub-$300,000 or possibly $400,000. This has created a huge void in the truly affordable range in Avery County.
By partnering with qualifying families, Habitat is able to build an energy efficient, high-quality home in the $150,000 range. With a no-interest mortgage, Habitat homes are the best housing deal on the planet! Our typical payment is in the $350 to $425 range for principal only. With our energy-efficient building focus, our partner families often cut their utility payments by 75 percent or more from their prior rental housing. A family of four can have an income approaching $44,000/year and still qualify to become a Habitat partner family.
Considering the median income in the county is a bit more than $37,000, it would be a worthwhile investment of time to see if your family might qualify for homeownership through Avery County Habitat for Humanity. Simply dial (828) 733-1909.
In 28 years we have worked with many families as we approach building our 50th home in the county. Avery Habitat has invested more than $5 million into the affordable real estate landscape of the county. From Buck Mountain to Three Mile, Elk Park to Altamont, Banner Elk to Newland, our houses dot the hills and knolls. Thanks to generous donors and tireless volunteers, our houses continue to go vertical in spite of the worsening housing affordability environment. Join us as a partner family, volunteer, donor/investor in the future of Avery County!
