AVERY COUNTY — An outage caused by a downed main transmission line on Aug. 15 a left large number of county residents without power.
During the incident, Mountain Electric Cooperative took to Facebook to let members know the cause of the outage was a backhoe that had pushed a transmission line. Mountain Electric Cooperative Director of Operations and Engineering Richard Grubb could not be reached for further comment.
The outage left 8,368 customers in the Newland and Linville areas without power for approximately four hours that evening.
Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said power was able to be restored to parts of the Linville area before the Newland and Pineola areas.
Buchanan said there was no need to set up warming shelters, but Emergency Management monitored from the county offices and notified county fire departments to be on standby.
“We have a lot of people that are dependent on power, whether it be oxygen machines or other medical needs,” Buchanan said. “Our volume of calls go up tremendously when the power is out.”
Buchanan added local departments generally know who in communities will need help getting portable oxygen canisters hooked up or other help when there is a major outage.
“Our county takes care of itself; we take care of each other,” Buchanan said. “In extended power outages like that, just make sure you reach out to your neighbor.”
