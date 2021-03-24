ASHEVILLE – On Friday, March 19, Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) and Mission Health welcomed 75 new residents and fellows through the National Resident Matching Program’s Match Day. This is the day when medical school graduates and residents from the United States and around the world learned in which U.S. residency or fellowship program they will train for the next three to seven years including programs in Western North Carolina.
This year, MAHEC and Mission Health are extending their graduate medical education training to include new Internal Medicine and Transitional Year residency programs and additional fellowships in Surgical Critical Care and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. MAHEC and Mission Health have a history of excellence in graduate medical education dating back nearly 50 years. This regional partnership to train physicians includes Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone.
“This year’s Match Day results are remarkable. All of our programs filled including our new internal medicine program,” shared Jeff Heck, MD, CEO for MAHEC. “It is unusual for a new program to fill in the first year, especially a large program like this one. Thoughtful planning and preparation under the direction of Dr. Stephanie Call over more than a year enabled us to recruit high quality residents from the start.”
The new residency and fellowship programs, along with the many others offered at MAHEC, will combine forward-thinking curriculum and optimal training in the largest Area Health Education Center in North Carolina with training in a busy, tertiary care, state-of-the-art hospital system, where new physicians will benefit from unique rural-based rotations and public health opportunities. This influx of new physicians will help address the shortage of healthcare professionals across our region, as many are expected to establish practices in Western North Carolina after graduation.
“HCA Healthcare trains more residents across the country than any other organization, and adding these additional disciplines is exactly what we hoped for from the partnership,” said William Hathaway, Chief Medical Officer for Mission Health and HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division. “Teaching hospitals push us to be at our best all the time, to always provide the highest level of care, while teaching the latest and greatest therapies and techniques. Having residency and fellowship programs benefits our community by providing recruitment and retention of skilled, well-trained physicians,” added Hathaway.
Through the addition of the Internal Medicine Residency, MAHEC is providing learning experiences in all specialties of internal medicine and, in conjunction with Mission Hospital, residents will care for patients on medicine services, intensive care units (ICUs), cardiology services, specialty consultation services, and in the emergency department.
The new Surgical Critical Care Fellowship is devoted to broad-based intensive clinical training primarily based in the Mission Health NeuroTrauma Intensive Care Unit (NTICU). The mission of the surgical critical care fellowship program is to provide an educational environment to develop the skills for state-of-the-art support of human physiology under the stress of extreme illness, injury or surgery. The surgery critical care fellow will have core rotations in the NTICU as well as medical-surgical and cardiovascular ICUs.
The Transitional Year Residency Program is part of the Department of Family Medicine at MAHEC and provides a variety of inpatient and outpatient training opportunities over the course of a year to help new physicians explore their next step in preparation for a subspecialty residency program. The Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry Fellowship provides advanced training in the management of complex co-occurring medical and psychiatric conditions in the hospital setting.
