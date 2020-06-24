NEWLAND — Lowe’s and SkillsUSA have awarded $1,000 worth of SkillsUSA educational materials to the SkillsUSA chapter at Avery County High School in Newland.
SkillsUSA and Lowe’s have teamed up on this grant program to support emerging SkillsUSA programs in career and technical education classrooms across the nation. The $100,000 grant from Lowe’s provides 100 eligible chapters with $1,000 worth of educational materials.
Grants are for SkillsUSA chapters started since 2018 and are designed to provide teachers with more resources to support student-led learning through the SkillsUSA Framework. Each grant school will receive 25 unique education products designed to guide teachers on SkillsUSA integration, ranging from activity guides to meeting resources, classroom posters and more. The materials are centered around student-led development of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills grounded in academics, so every member has an opportunity for career success.
“It is thrilling to see new SkillsUSA programs receive these chapter resources,” said SkillsUSA executive director Chelle Travis. “These grants from Lowe’s remove financial barriers to excellence and ensure that new chapters start off on the right foot, armed with quality classroom resources for the betterment of our teachers and students.”
SkillsUSA has partnered with Lowe’s for more than 14 years on a variety of education programs within career and technical education.
“These materials will really facilitate both our meetings and our outreach moving forward as a SkillsUSA chapter,” Nick Daniels, Avery High School SkillsUSA Advisor said. “I look forward to all of the great things that these resources will help us to accomplish.”
For a complete list of SkillsUSA chapters receiving the grant and a list of the educational resources each school will receive, click to www.skillsusa.org/lowes-provides-resources-to-skillsusa-chapters/
About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA’s new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has more than 372,000 annual paid members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. With the addition of our alumni, membership is 434,141. We have served nearly 14 million members since 1965. For more information, click to www.skillsusa.org
About Lowe’s in the Community
Lowe’s has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, Lowe’s is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe’s associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe’s Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.
