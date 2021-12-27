NEBO — The Lost Cove fire grew to an estimated 700 acres as the fire spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. The fire is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, and containment remains at 20%, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 28, US Forest Service release.
Firefighters worked throughout the Christmas weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.
The Lost Cove fire began near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, is now backing downhill from Timber Ridge to the south and east, according to the Forest Service release.
Firefighting efforts thus far have focused on securing the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community. As the fire spreads within the Wilderness Study Area, firefighters are continuing to monitor and improve that fireline. Fire managers are monitoring the fire as it backs down to Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong, which will provide containment lines to the south and east.
Higher humidity conditions have moderated fire behavior, and the fire is primarily burning through leaf litter at low to moderate intensities. Increases in acreage as of this update are due to not only to this fire spread, but improved mapping of the fire perimeter. The fire is expected to continue to grow within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received. No homes or structures are threatened.
USFS has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.
A total of at least 18 firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines. On Dec. 26, firefighters completed fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for protection of private property. Burnout operations were planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“We would especially like to thank the firefighters for their response and sacrifices over the Christmas Holiday,” the forest service stated in a Dec. 26 release.
The public is asked to avoid the area as not to interfere with firefighting operations. Please be cautious with fire as conditions will remain unseasonably warm and dry throughout the area over the next several days.
As of Christmas Day, the fire, in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain, had enveloped more than 300 acres, according to Nathan Gatlin — North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and had grown to approximately 35 to 40 acres at around 6:30 p.m. that same evening.
“Right now, we’ve got a scout plane and two helicopters working on it to slow it down and allow ground resources to get it contained,” Gatlin said on Dec. 25. NCFS supplied aircraft, Gatlin said, while U.S. Forest Service was on the ground.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department units stayed on the fire overnight on Christmas Eve and had equipment on scene to protect residents and their homes. According to the LVFD, the fire had spread some but cannot say how much due to the remoteness of the area.
Avery County Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan stated on Dec. 24 that basically all of the fire was on the U.S. Forest Service land. It was not contained at that time, and Buchanan said the forest service is monitoring the blaze with a lot of “people on the ground” as they monitored the situation throughout the holiday weekend.
Buchanan said the U.S. Forest Service released the original responding crews and there was no immediate cause of origin at the time, noting the fire has initiated “literally in the middle of nowhere” in the forest, adding that three or four houses were in line of the fire, but were not in danger.
Avery County 911 Communications’ Facebook Page posted on Dec. 24 that “there is going to be large aircraft in the area of Linville pulling water out of large ponds and lakes to help with putting out a large brush fire in the Pisgah National Forest. There will also could be a lot of smoke in the county due to this fire.”
Linville Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Management and the North Carolina Forest Service also responded to the scene. Resources from Caldwell and Burke counties also responded to assist.
No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident, according to Buchanan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.