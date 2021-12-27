NEBO — Firefighters worked throughout the Christmas weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. Containment of the fire is now at 20%, according to a Monday, Dec. 27, release from the US Forest Service.
The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, remains at approximately 350 acres.
Firefighting efforts were helped on Sunday, Dec. 26, by a brief period of light rainfall as well as higher humidity. These moderating conditions allowed firefighters to complete fireline construction to protect private property near the Roseboro community. Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday, and the fire continued to burn in the interior of the fire area.
Higher humidity conditions are expected to remain in place today and tomorrow ahead of predicted rain on Wednesday. Firefighters will continue to improve and monitor the fireline on the northwest side of the fire. The fire is expected to continue to burn at low intensities to the south and east along Timber Ridge in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received.
The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.
A total of at least 20 firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines. On Dec. 26, firefighters were scheduled to complete fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for protection of private property. Burnout operations are planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“We would especially like to thank the firefighters for their response and sacrifices over the Christmas Holiday,” the forest service stated in a Dec. 26 release.
As firefighters focus on protecting resources on the northwest end of the fire, the fire is expected to continue to burn to the south and east into the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area along Timber Ridge. Fire Managers expect the fire will continue to grow in size within the containment area until significant rainfall is received.
The public is asked to avoid the area as not to interfere with firefighting operations. Please be cautious with fire as conditions will remain unseasonably warm and dry throughout the area over the next several days.
As of Christmas Day, the fire, in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain, had enveloped more than 300 acres, according to Nathan Gatlin — North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and had grown to approximately 35 to 40 acres at around 6:30 p.m. that same evening.
“Right now, we’ve got a scout plane and two helicopters working on it to slow it down and allow ground resources to get it contained,” Gatlin said on Dec. 25. NCFS supplied aircraft, Gatlin said, while U.S. Forest Service was on the ground.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department units stayed on the fire overnight on Christmas Eve and had equipment on scene to protect residents and their homes.
According to the LVFD, the fire had spread some but cannot say how much due to the remoteness of the area.
Avery County Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan stated on Dec. 24 that basically all of the fire was on the U.S. Forest Service land. It was not contained at that time, and Buchanan said the forest service is monitoring the blaze with a lot of “people on the ground” as they monitored the situation throughout the holiday evening.
Buchanan said the U.S. Forest Service released the original responding crews and there was no immediate cause of origin at the time, noting the fire has initiated “literally in the middle of nowhere” in the forest, adding that three or four houses were in line of the fire, but were not in danger.
Avery County 911 Communications’ Facebook Page posted on Dec. 24 that “there is going to be large aircraft in the area of Linville pulling water out of large ponds and lakes to help with putting out a large brush fire in the Pisgah National Forest. There will also could be a lot of smoke in the county due to this fire.”
Linville Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Management and the North Carolina Forest Service also responded to the scene. Resources from Caldwell and Burke counties responded to help as well.
No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident, according to Buchanan.
