NEBO — Light rain and humid conditions over the final two days of 2021 allowed firefighters to continue progress containing the Lost Cove Fire, which remains at an estimated 1,000 acres and is now 80 percent contained, according to a January 1 release from the U.S. Forest Service, while colder temperatures, rain and snow overnight on Jan. 2 also aided workers with controlling the fire.
The fire burned to the containment lines throughout much of the fire area, and only minimal interior hot spots remained where large, downed trees continued to burn.
Firefighters monitored the fire throughout the past weekend. The Forest Service stated on Jan. 1 that the update would be the last operational update on the Lost Cove fire.
No structures were damaged or lost. On the south and east sides, the fire slowly backed down Timber Ridge to Lost Cove and Gragg Prong Creeks, where the wet creek valleys provided natural containment lines. Much of the 1,000-acre fire area burned with low intensity, removing leaf litter and fuels and minimizing loss of overstory trees.
Firefighters responded quickly on Christmas Eve to the blaze, building firelines on the northwest side of the fire to protect six homes in the community of Roseboro. Much of the initial firefighting efforts focused on ensuring this fireline held to protect private property.
Emergency closures were initiated for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261) in response to the fire, including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. Closures remained in place through the past weekend, and an additional update will be provided when fire managers lift the closure.
The fire burned in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire began in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, near Bee Mountain.
A dozen firefighters from the US Forest Service remained on scene throughout New Year’s weekend. The response effort was supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service.
“We would like to extend gratitude to all the firefighters who responded over Christmas, New Year’s, and throughout the holidays, as well as their families and friends who sacrificed time with loved ones,” USFS stated.
Much-needed rain overnight on Dec. 29 was also received on the Lost Cove Fire to assist firefighters. Approximately 0.2 inches of rain was received over the fire area in that 24-hour span. This significant rainfall allowed the firefighters to shift focus to monitoring and “mopping up” hot spots along the firelines, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Management and the North Carolina Forest Service also responded to the scene. Resources from Caldwell and Burke counties responded to help as well.
Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service responded, in addition to the response effort supported by area personnel, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.
