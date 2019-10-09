CROSSNORE — Crossnore School & Children’s Home is pleased to announce Brett A. Loftis, JD, Crossnore’s Chief Executive Officer, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Campaign for Trauma-Informed Policy and Practice (CTIPP).
CTIPP was formed in 2016 with representatives from across diverse human services sectors. Each CTIPP volunteer shares the commitment to educate and advocate for public policies at all levels of government that include scientific research about trauma and its relationship to health and lifespan. CTIPP collaborates with organizations and individuals to develop trauma-informed and evidence-based practices and policies that focus on prevention and building trauma-informed communities.
“The work that CTIPP does is drawing together individuals and organizations across the US to bring awareness to the issue of building trauma resilient communities. This dovetails nicely with our work at the Center for Trauma Resilient Communities, as we help organizations become trauma-informed and trauma-resilient,” said Loftis.
For more than 100 years, Crossnore School & Children’s Home has served children and families through group residential services, community-based family foster care and adoptions, and outpatient and school-based clinical services. For more information about Crossnore School & Children’s Home, click to www.crossnore.org.
