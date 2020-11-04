NEWLAND — It’s not often that employees at the State Employees Credit Union in Newland help medically assist customers, but on Tuesday, Oct. 6, that’s just what Dawn Daniels and Jeremy Thompson found themselves doing.
The incident occurred when Brenda Perry, a retired teacher’s assistant from the Burke County Schools System, was performing an errand and turning in paperwork to the credit union. Upon exiting her husband’s truck, she tripped over one of the cement bars in the parking lot.
“I had my papers in my hand when I got out (of the truck), because I had several things to do, and I wanted to make sure I had them. So I was looking down, and I stumbled right over the darn bar right there in the parking lot and fell over on the sidewalk,” Perry said.
Perry said that she had cut her face in the process, likely due to having landed on her glasses, which made the cut bleed more than she would have otherwise expected.
“I’ve been told that cuts on your face bleed faster or worse than cuts on other parts of the body,” Perry said.
Nevertheless, Perry called out to her husband for help, and the two employees inside the credit union noticed that a women had fallen in the parking lot and rushed out to assist.
“They came out and were so helpful to me. (Jeremy) got wet paper towels to clean everything up, and he wanted EMS to come. I said, ‘No,’ but he was worried that I might need stitches,” Perry said. “The employees were very nice. They were very helpful, and they just took care of me immediately.”
To top it all off, Daniels even processed Perry’s paperwork after all was said and done.
“Dawn took my paperwork, and I said, ‘Do I have everything right? And she said, ‘To the penny,’” Perry said. “I didn’t even go into the credit union, but I’ve been since then and thanked them for being so kind and so helpful.”
Perry added that she wanted to share her story to help spread the good news about the kind of people who are present in the community.
“I wanted everyone to know how nice (Dawn) and Jeremy were,” Perry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.