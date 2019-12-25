NEWLAND — Avery County native Jesse Downing spent a decade in the military and served in Iraq.
“What never gets publicized is the humanitarian stuff that we did,” Downing, U.S. Army Sgt. (Ret.), said while speaking about his time in Iraq. “We did a lot of things logistically for Iraq, building different structures to help them get their infrastructure back. That’s never publicized, or if you talk about it, it almost seems like no one believes what you’re saying, and it’s been like that since the beginning.”
Downing was a Humvee gunner on a team that maintained supply roads used by U.S. troops, mainly clearing Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs.
“When I say ‘gunner,’ I mean the one that stands in the Humvee outside of the turret,” Downing said.
Downing’s team was on a mission after dark in 2006 with 37 vehicles. The commanding officer wanted to send a few vehicles out on a new mission, and Downing was one of the soldiers on that offshoot. There was a curfew at the time for civilians to stay indoors.
“I started seeing people everywhere,” Downing said, adding the amount of people out and about indicated something was going to happen.
A black Mercedes-Benz began tailing his vehicle very closely despite the sign on the back of the Humvee instructing other vehicles to stay 300 meters back.
“Unfortunately with the rules of engagement in Iraq, it wasn’t as simple as me infoing my command and disabling the engine or whatever I need to do,” Downing said. “It just doesn’t work like that anymore. I spent a long time on the radio trying to get permission to fire and it just turned into a mess.”
The driver in the Mercedes was baiting him, and right as the car turned off the road an IED exploded.
“That was lights out for me,” Downing said.
Downing survived, and he stayed in Iraq for six months before being returned to the United States for treatment. Downing had just reenlisted after spending 10 years in the Army, but was retired from the military.
Downing had suffered some mechanical injuries, but he had also been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“I could tell right away something was wrong,” Downing said with a snap.
Downing, a family man, also went through major personality changes after the incident as well, coming back to friends and family as a different person after his injury.
“Part of me died over there,” Downing said.
Downing described the constant tension in Iraq, where IEDs were a major source of American casualties, like a needle just off to the side of a balloon, ready to pop it in an instant.
Downing became used to the tension, desensitized and hardened to it like the other soldiers around him.
After the explosion, Downing immediately knew something was wrong. The severity of the injury did not come to light until he was returned to Fort Bragg for medical attention.
While Downing was still in Iraq he wanted to return to running combat missions, but his battalion’s surgeon would not clear him.
“It was very obvious something was wrong,” Downing said.
He also suffered from debilitating neck and back injuries, explaining that his career for the past decade was derailed and that he lost his identity.
The explosion is not Downing’s only traumatic experience. Downing is a triplet, and both of those brothers died, as well as his brother Jacques, who passed at Elk River Falls in 2016.
“If I told you, it would blow your mind,” Downing said about the trauma in his life.
Downing is a volunteer firefighter, and recently felt the need to step down from Newland Volunteer Fire Department, though he is still a volunteer for Crossnore.
Recently, Downing has become more vocal about his struggles with mental illness on his social media handles, giving accounts of his experiences and treatments he undergoes.
Downing said PTSD is thought of as a soldier’s illness, but trauma that leads to PTSD and brain injuries affect people from all walks of life. While Downing has been receiving treatment and still struggling with his illness, he has seen people he served with who have similar stories struggle to survive.
Downing was doing well, relatively, until earlier this year when he noted that his mental health quickly went downhill. He has been recovering since.
Looking back, however, Downing would not change anything. He loved being a soldier, and he said if he had not been hurt it would have been someone else.
“I could have been hit by a car walking on the sidewalk. I could have been at work, or in the Army and got a head injury,” Downing said in pointing out that not getting hurt in 2006 does not mean he would not have been injured or killed there otherwise.
Downing has seen people responding to his social media posts with stories about their own traumas, but awareness and acceptance on its own does not solve people’s issues.
“It’s cool to say it on social media, but then when it comes to the meat and potatoes it’s the same,” Downing said.
Despite the ongoing struggle with mental illness in society, Downing hopes his experience as a combat veteran, volunteer firefighter, EMT, and Purple Heart recipient struggling with mental illness opens him up to an audience of people who would not listen otherwise. It gives him a chance to advocate for mental health issues.
Downing is a Christian, and credits his faith for his ability to continue on and that it gives him the ability and strength to advocate for someone else. He noted that sometimes people go through things to prevent other people from having the same experience.
“Whatever it may be, I just hope that I can reach that one person,” Downing said.
His injuries opened doors as a means for him to advocate, as well as to testify for God.
“At the end of the day, all the glory is to God,” Downing said. “As dark as I’ve been since I got hurt, [and] I’ve been in some horrible places, I give God the glory for getting me out of them. My faith is stronger than ever.”
