AVERY COUNTY — Mike Henley and several other local officials are working to assess and improve school security in Avery County.
School security is something that soon-to-be Sheriff Henley had on his mind before the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, he said. However, that incident has just expedited the process and motivated him further.
“We have planned on going to every school, meeting with school administrators, evaluating what plans they do have in place and seeing if they’re adequate and what we need,” Henley said.
Making sure kids are safe at school is something that Henley said he’s labeled as one of the first, if not the first, priority when he’s sworn in. He wants to look at all the protocols and make sure they’re providing the safest environment possible, he said.
“If we can’t provide a safe environment, then there’s nothing in that school that they learn,” Henley said.
The task of ensuring school safety requires a partnership between the sheriff’s office, the school system and local government, according to ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
Brigman said he’s always understood the need for greater awareness of school safety and “knowing the pulse of the community and the pulse of the student body, in terms of where each individual is mentally and physically.” He noted that school safety is everyone’s responsibility, which means that teachers need to be kept up-to-date on crisis response plans and training. In Avery County, Brigman said there’s plans to start such training as early as this summer.
“We still have work to do, engaging the teachers in those conversations about crisis response. But there will be a push in the future to make sure that those plans are current and the awareness level is high throughout the school and school system,” he said.
In September 2021, a student was fatally shot by another student at Mount Tabor High School in Forsyth County. Though this wasn’t an active shooter scenario, Forsyth County reevaluated and revamped its security measures, said Brent Campbell, chief communications officer at Forsyth County Schools.
Campbell said they hired additional school social workers and psychologists, and they’re reviewing protocols for how to handle conflict between students.
“There’s certainly a social-emotional learning piece to it so that you can be proactive in the moment,” he said.
Forsyth County also applied for a federal grant to receive portable, walk-through metal detectors, which they plan to mainly use at large-scale events where they also have a clear bag policy in place, Campbell said. The system added campus security managers, who work with principals to go through the campus and address any security concerns, and an additional school resource officer, he said. Every high school and middle school in Forsyth’s district has a dedicated school resource officer, but elementary schools have “rovers” who float between campuses because there’s too many schools and not enough officers, he explained.
Mo Canady, executive director for the National Association of School Resource Officers, said from his perspective, more districts seem to be paying attention to school security.
“I think that schools in general recognize that we have to have our campuses as safe as absolutely possible for teachers to be able to teach and students to be able to learn,” he said.
Canady said that in active shooter situations, if there’s no specially trained law enforcement officer on campus to give an immediate response, you’re already behind the situation. Unfortunately, though, finding officers to fill these positions isn’t always easy, he said.
“We’ve kind of taken a beating the last few years, and so it is challenging to get people into the job,” Canady said.
Henley is already making plans to get a school resource officer dedicated to every school in the county, he said.
According to ACS School Resource Officer Tim Winters, Avery County has five school resource officers, one of which is part-time.
“If we can deter anything from happening, we’ve accomplished everything,” Winters said. “And a lot of times, just the presence of a law enforcement officer in a school will help deter a lot of things going on.”
While Canady believes that school resource officers are important in addressing school security, he said it is “one piece of the school safety layer.” He said he believes schools not only need more school resource officers, but also more psychologists and counselors to recognize and address any mental health concerns.
Brigman stressed that there is always the potential to fine-tune and better the process and presence.
“Can we continue to refine and get better? Absolutely,” Brigman said. “Every plan can be improved, so we are on a continuous improvement charge to make sure that we have the highest level of safety and security on all of our campuses.”
