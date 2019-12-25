NEWLAND — Kenneth Melton Jr. won the lottery several years ago, and in doing so won $219,000.
Melton is a trucker, and had prayed for a way to buy a truck. Once while hauling a load, Melton passed St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
He became inspired to bring toys to sick children, and looked up the nearest children’s hospital, which is Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
Today, he collects toys from all around town, with collection boxes and donations. The value of the toys comes to a few thousand dollars, and Melton believes this year has been the biggest yet, with a trailer almost full of toys to bring to the kids.
Melton said he holds the drive to glorify God and to highlight the people in Avery County, not to draw attention to himself.
Melton recounted a story of a boy bringing a large telescope he had received as a gift, after asking for it for years and his family saving to purchase it for him.
Melton asked the boy if he was sure he wanted to donate the telescope, and the boy said he would rather a child in a hospital have a chance to see the stars.
Melton delivers all the toys himself, and said a nurse told him that before he started the collections seven years ago, a nurse at the hospital told him the employees would chip in to get toys for the kids.
Brenda Kay, of Brenda Kay’s Crafts in Newland where the truck was loaded, said the families come down to the truck when it arrives at the hospital to pick out toys they believe a child would like, and the nurses wrap the gifts for all the children.
One tub that went to the hospital stood apart from the others. A boy who died named Christopher asked to donate toys from funds raised for him before he passed. The tub in his memory had $350 worth of toys.
Landstar System, Melton’s employer, signs off on Melton making the trip so he can make the delivery.
Melton thanked a number of local businesses for letting him place toy boxes and collect toys in front of their businesses. Auto Image Sign Shop and Design Studio in Newland donated signs for the drive.
Niswonger houses a St. Jude’s affiliate clinic and is part of Ballad Health. The hospital offers a long list of pediatric care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.