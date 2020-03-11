BANNER ELK — A car crash on Banner Elk Highway yielded a fatality early Tuesday morning, March 3.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sgt. Dowdle, Stephen Burleson, 46, passed away after his vehicle, a 1990 Dodge pickup truck, ran off the left side of the road and struck a boulder, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver had been heading from Main Street West toward the US Hwy. 19E.
Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Avery County EMS were the first emergency service units to arrive at the scene of the crash. Avery County Communications received the call at 6:16 a.m., and an ambulance arrived at the scene of the incident at 6:35 a.m.
The report from NCSHP did not indicate that the driver was going over the speed limit, but emergency service personnel noted that icy roads and wintry weather may have been a factor in the wreck. Weather conditions as a factor was not indicated, however, on the official report.
Linville Central Rescue Squad, Avery County Fire Marshal, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Banner Elk Police Department and NCSHP also responded to the call. The scene was cleared shortly after 9 a.m.
