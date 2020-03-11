NEWLAND — Newland Police Department charged Charles Bradley Shook, 38, of Newland on Feb. 27 for allegedly cashing eight separate stolen checks that totaled $2,700 at the Ingles supermarket in Newland, according to an incident report provided by the NPD Chief Byron Clawson.
Shook is facing charges on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Local authorities were first alerted to the incident when NPD officer Michael A. Fields was contacted by a representative of Bank of Tennessee on January 29. He was notified that a customer at the bank had several checks stolen and were cashed at Ingles in Newland. The bank representative then emailed copies of the returned checks to Fields, and Fields also received emailed copies of the notarized affidavits of forgery on February 3 that were signed by the victim.
Two weeks later, on Feb. 17, Fields met the 78-year-old victim at his residence, who informed Fields that he had first met the alleged suspect while he was staying at a hotel in Elizabethton, Tenn. According to the incident report, the victim said Shook would visit, and this was when he first noticed that “items had gone missing from his home.” The victim first filed a report with the Carter County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office regarding the missing checks, and was later informed by his bank that the checks had been cashed in Newland.
Fields received video footage of the checks being cashed at the Ingles in Newland and also received the stolen checks on Feb. 17. Shook was released from the Avery County Jail on Feb. 28. A court date is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.