GREENSBORO — Local tree grower Larry Smith is in the headlines again.
Our State, a Greensboro-based magazine with statewide circulation, is producing a short documentary on Smith as part of its ongoing series of small documentaries that feature North Carolinians.
Smith and two other local growers are providing the trees for the America Celebrates display at the National Christmas Tree. The trio also provided the trees last year and will for the foreseeable future.
Last year Smith had one of his trees placed in the Blue Room of the White House after he won the National Christmas Tree Association’s competition. Part of that tree being placed was the chance to meet the First Family and tour The White House.
Our State covered Smith last year because of his tree making it to The White House, and his name was passed to the digital team at the publication as a subject for one of their documentaries. The pieces are profiles on people from around the state.
“We’re always looking to follow up on stories and kind of pick up where we left off, and that what this particular documentary aims to do is kind of pick up where Larry left off last year,” Our State Digital Producer James Mieczkowski said.
Mieczkowski said an editor recommended Smith for a profile, saying he was such a humble and incredible character.
“She was absolutely right,” Mieczkowski said.
Staff from the magazine visited the area last week and were shown around the farm and Newland with Smith.
“He seems to know everyone, and they seem to know him right back,” Mieczkowski added.
Smith said Mieczkowski contacted him out of the blue for the piece, and he expects the magazine to visit his retail lot in the near future for more filming.
Blaine Legg, who has worked for Smith for three years, spent several years in the military and has met people all over the world, but said Smith is the most unique person he has ever met.
“He just knows everybody,” Legg said.
The piece is expected to be published in early December.
