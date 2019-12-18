PINEOLA — Twin Pines Nursery has sent an exceptionally large tree to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville.
Nursery owner Steve Watson said the 35-foot tree was planted on the farm in 1980 and is probably the last remaining tree on the farm his father had planted.
Watson knew Andrews Nursery supplies the tree to Biltmore each year, and got in touch about having the tree placed last year, though the tree was not harvested and used until this year.
Watson added the tree was originally going to be sent to Georgetown, S.C., two years ago, but that arrangement fell through.
This tree is in the banquet room of the Biltmore House.
While Watson said it was a bit sad to see the Fraser fir go, when the tree was cut down there was a dead spot in the stump.
“If we hadn’t have cut it this year, it probably would have been dead by next year,” Watson said.
The fir was at the end of its lifespan and around the maximum height the trees reach as well.
“Thank goodness we got it cut before,” Watson said. “It was a beautiful tree.”
