NEWLAND — After nearly two decades of living in Avery County, the Benavides family are now able to own a home in the community in which they live and serve through the efforts of Habitat for Humanity, as well as through the family’s own hard work.
On Sunday, June 6, Habitat for Humanity officially dedicated the recently finished three bedroom home to Paco and Belki Benavides in a special ceremony that brought together about 50 guests, including supporters of Habitat for Humanity and friends and family of the Benavides family. HFH Executive Director Christon Clark said the significance of the moment was palpable for everyone in attendance.
“People were sharing their love and support for Paco and Belki and their enthusiasm for them finally gaining home ownership here in Avery County,” Clark said. “From our standpoint it was a fantastic event, because any and every dedication is further proof of Habitat’s vision here in Avery County of building and partnering with families for more affordable home ownership.”
Paco and Belki have rented ever since they moved to Avery County 18 years ago. Belki is known across the community as the owner of Belkis Salon and Spa at 103 Estatoa Street in Newland, while her husband Paco worked as a truck driver before he underwent a kidney transplant in 2014 that left him unable to work.
Throughout their time living in the county, the couple raised four children, who are now out of the home, and are proud grandparents to seven grandchildren and even prouder great-grandparents to two great-grandchildren.
“We lived in the same house, and we rented from Mike Lacey. He’s a nice guy. It’s a five bedroom home, and we started paying $700 a month and 18 years later we still paid the same amount,” Paco said.
While the Benavides’ were fortunate to find themselves in a good situation as renters, the prospect of home ownership remained dim. However, it was not until Paco’s surgery when the couple would become financially eligible to qualify to purchase a home from HFH. The couple had originally sent an application to the nonprofit 15 years ago but were denied and were not aware of their status until Belki received advice from Ruth Shirley about two years ago to go ahead and send in another application.
Shirley, who is a HFH volunteer, is an avid customer of Belkis Salon and Spa. Shirley was impressed with the care that Belki showed to her mother before she passed away. Shirley also recalled conversations that Belki had shared with her mother about wanting to buy a home in the area but not being able to afford one. So one day Shirley decided to bring a HFH brochure by the business, which inspired the Benavides to apply once more.
When the family learned that they had been approved, it took them practically no time to begin their sweat equity hours. As part of the process for being able to purchase a home from HFH, partner families must complete hundreds of hours of sweat equity, which in the Benavides family’s case involved volunteering at the HFH Restore and working with Yellow Mountain Enterprises on days that the Restore was closed. As a result, the family complete their sweat equity hours in just five weeks, a process that typically takes families several months to accomplish.
“They’re just fine people and hard working people. They’ve been just a great family to work with,” Shirley said.
It took about two years for HFH volunteers to complete the home due to the process being prolonged by the pandemic. However, the organization’s accomplishment will benefit the Benavides family for much longer. The three bedroom home is spacious and provides ample room for when the couple’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren come to visit.
As is customary with other Habitat houses, the building was constructed as efficiently as possible. The homes are insulated to a high degree, are sealed from air intrusion and heating and cooling costs are lower than the average due to the energy-efficient appliances installed within. In fact, the Benavides’ home was built 48 percent more efficient than code. Moreover, the home has zero-step entry, another amenity that was included by HFH with the specific family in mind.
After all these years and finally being able to see his family’s dream come true, Paco said the feeling was unlike any other.
“We felt like a little kid when given candy,” Paco said. “Habitat is a good organization. They do a wonderful job. They help people like me and my wife. One thing too, is that if I pass away, my wife will be able to pay the mortgage. You never know what will happen, but I won’t have to worry knowing that she would be able to pay it.”
