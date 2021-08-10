NEWLAND — Through community connections, a locally owned dance studio in Newland has received a generous donation from a fellow Avery County small business. Robin Morgan at the Avery County Chamber of Commerce was able to connect Charlotte and John Dashkavich, owners of Down Home Antiques and Gifts, with a dance studio whose students needed help.
Kelly Perry, a local resident who received her B.A. in Dance Pedagogy from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2019, operates Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy based in Newland, where young performers from ages 18 months to adult practice dance, acting and piano. A member of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, Perry’s mother, Karen, said that Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy had expressed to the Chamber that they were looking for donors to help support students who needed help paying tuition for their classes.
“I opened my studio in July 2020 at the same time COVID-19 was reaching its peak,” Perry said. “I didn’t know if my business would survive.”
Perry said that the studio has been an important outlet for children to get out of the house to exercise and socialize with friends in a safe and friendly environment. The studio has followed COVID-19 guidelines, including keeping the lobby closed, disinfecting, social distancing and wearing masks, and was fortunate to never have to close during the pandemic.
Unfortunately, Perry said, not all children in Avery County can afford the classes. The Avery County Chamber of Commerce, however, found a way to connect charitable businesses and fulfill this need. The Dashkavichs recently joined the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and mentioned to Morgan that they were looking to support a local children’s charity, and thought that supporting a dance studio would be a way they could help.
On Thursday, July 22, Down Home Antiques & Gifts hosted an open house as part of their Grand Opening where guests could attend a meet-and-greet with local artist Jack Hamrick and participate in a raffle of two of his original paintings.
The Dashkavichs invited the Perrys to their open house and at the end of the night surprised them with a $400 check to provide tuition for a local student who would not have been able to participate otherwise, said Perry.
“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, because we were searching for a scholarship donor, and the Dashkavichs were looking for a local children’s charity that they could help. I’m very grateful to the Dashkavichs for their generous gift and to the artist, Jack Hamrick, who donated his beautiful artwork for the raffle,” Perry said. “Their generosity will bring a lot of joy to a young girl’s life.”
To donate to the Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, or for more information, email blueridgeperformingarts@yahoo.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service project which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
