BANNER ELK — Set just off of Tynecastle Highway in Banner Elk is Avery Knifeworks, a showroom of handcrafted knives, each being its own unique reflection of the maker’s passion for his craft.
Raleigh Avery has been crafting knives since he was 14. After trying his hand at blacksmithing during a summer camp in high school, he found himself fascinated with it – so much so that he went home and built his own forge.
“I figured I could make birthday presents,” he said. “The first knife I made was for my grandpa’s birthday, and it came out pretty good, so I was encouraged. I started selling a few so I could buy better tools.”
Avery founded Avery Knifeworks in 2016 to sell his blades, initially selling at events, festivals and online. In 2020, he decided to stop attending Appalachian State University and open a showroom. At that point, he had been on History Channel’s “Mountain Men” for a few years, he said.
“I wasn’t really loving college,” he said. “I knew I had this trade or craft that had been making me some money, so I got inspired to open a showroom over here. We found this location in September, and within a month, we had it up and running.”
Malea Massey, Avery’s partner, runs the showroom. While the pair was initially reluctant to mix relationships and business, Massey started helping Avery in the shop for a few months after the pandemic began. When they found the showroom, it sort of became her space, and the shop became his space, she said.
“A big point of this business and us and our story that I do like for people to know is that I make knives and she’s here selling knives,” Avery said. “We’re a dynamic knife-selling duo.”
Avery and Massey are local to the area and are both in their early 20s. They still set up at events like the Woolly Worm Festival, Merlefest and the Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival.
Each knife Avery makes has its own “fingerprint,” he said, as it’s impossible for him to make two of them exactly the same. Currently, the two guess that their most popular knives are their chef’s knives and hunting knives. A lot of times, people are purchasing knives for personal use, but they do have customers come in and purchase them as gifts or collectibles, they said.
“Everything I make is a sharp, pointy piece of steel with a handle,” he said. “So whether it’s a hatchet, a hunting knife or a kitchen knife, the fun, the excitement, the thing that keeps me interested in proving and continuing to make the knives that I make, is working with knife enthusiasts, hearing their feedback and implementing it.”
Massey said one of her favorite parts of the whole experience is when people come in to buy gifts to pass down to their children and grandchildren. The heirloom aspect, like a grandfather buying a knife to give to his grandson when he grows up, is a really fun thing to be a part of, she said.
“There was a guy here last week looking for a knife for his son’s 13th birthday,” she said. “His son gets 13 gifts for his 13th birthday, and they all symbolize becoming a man... All (the gifts) had different symbols for what it meant to their family for him to turn 13. It was really, really cool.”
This year, Avery hopes to get his knives into other people’s stores to get more exposure for his work and have other places to sell knives. They’ve also talked about possibly opening another showroom in the Asheville and Black Mountain area in the future, he said. Sometime either this year or next year, they hope to be able to open a forge for the public where they can come in and make their own knives with Avery.
“We’re residents of the High Country,” he said. “We love this area and we love being here, and that’s important for us to keep close to our hearts.”
Avery Knifeworks is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, including warranty and maintenance information and a product list with images, visit https://www.averyknifeworks.com/.
“Knives are a really cool product because they’re a tool,” he said. “People love them, whether it’s a collector’s piece or a tool they rely on every day. It’s really fun to know that all the work that I put into them is appreciated, helps people out or just makes them happy.”
