BANNER ELK — Representatives from Lees-McRae College and Shoreline-West Region—Connecticut State Community College System met virtually on Feb. 24 to establish a pathway for transfer students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
Students who receive an associate degree from the three Shoreline-West community colleges—Gateway Community College (GCC), Housatonic Community College (HCC), and Norwalk Community College (NCC)—will receive guaranteed admission to continue their education at Lees-McRae. This is the first time Lees-McRae has partnered with an institution outside of the Southeast region.
“In signing today’s historic agreement, this partnership is a shining example of the work we are doing at the Connecticut State Community College to develop innovative pathways to meet the educational needs of our students, and improve their access to quality and affordable higher education. Through this collaboration, we are elevating our commitment to furthering students’ academic journeys, as they strive to achieve their personal and career goals. Gateway, Housatonic, and Norwalk Community Colleges are honored to partner with Lees-McRae College in this important endeavor,” said Dr. Thomas G. Coley, Regional President at Shoreline-West Connecticut State Community College.
The Guaranteed Admissions Program between Lees-McRae and GCC, HCC, and NCC applies to all main campus and online academic programs offered by the college. All transfer students enrolling full time at Lees-McRae will receive academic scholarships up to and including 60% off tuition. Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society receive additional tuition discounts as well.
“Today is an exciting day for the Shoreline-West Regional Consortium of the Connecticut Community College System and Lees-McRae College,” said Lee King, president of Lees-McRae. “I look forward to working with students from Gateway Community College, Housatonic Community College, and Norwalk Community College. At Lees-McRae, we can offer students the prospect to continue their education in one of our online programs or one of our experiential on-campus programs. Lees-McRae prides itself on attracting and serving students from many states and backgrounds. This partnership with Gateway Community College, Housatonic Community College, and Norwalk Community College is a great way to further that mission.”
Kevin Phillips, the vice president for enrollment management at Lees-McRae, said, “As a small school with big school opportunities, Lees-McRae College will be an attractive option for students from Connecticut. We offer a great return on investment, with a price tag that is far less than the majority of private colleges and universities in the country. Through this partnership, students will earn higher academic scholarships and tuition discounts than a traditional transfer student would. Students from Gateway, Housatonic, and Norwalk Community Colleges will discover that Lees-McRae has a lot of unique academic programs, with faculty and staff who will put them first. We look forward to a successful partnership.”
The agreement will go into effect starting Fall 2021.
To learn more about Lees-McRae and the transfer process, please contact Transfer Admission Counselor Casey Courtney at (828) 898-3434 or courtneyc@lmc.edu.
