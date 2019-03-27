BANNER ELK — The Lees-McRae College Student Nurses Association hosted a panel to discuss opioid abuse on March 20 in the Evans Auditorium venue inside the Cannon Student Center.
The event was also sponsored by High Country Charitable Foundation. Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk helped organize the panel.
The talk featured nursing program students, Assistant Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Teresa Darnall, Miriam Stamey and Jonathan Pendley. Stamey and Pendley have both struggled with addiction and spoke to the audience about their experiences with addiction and recovery.
Pendley is a former drug dealer and addict from Mitchell County. He outlined how he fell into drug use. Pendley said he was given opioid pain medication when his arm was crushed by a safe, and when his prescriptions ran out he could not stop taking the drugs.
When he was middle school age, he struggled being made fun of in school for his appearance.
“So I didn’t deal with that very well,” Pendley said. “So I learned early on that if I had what everybody wanted, everybody wanted to be around me. Well that’s the wrong way to do that.”
Pendley said he spent nearly 16 years as a drug addict and dealer, staying out of prison while burning bridges in the process, before eventually receiving a prison sentence and being sent to one of the most dangerous prisons in the state.
“I was never touched, never got in a fight, nothing,” Pendley said. “Don’t know how that worked out.”
Pendley was released from prison in 2017, and is still sober. He now facilitates Celebrate Recovery programs in Mitchell County. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step addiction recovery program.
Stamey became an addict when she was 30 years old after taking prescribed pain medication.
“I thought I was smarter than that,” Stamey said. “I had grown up with personal knowledge of addiction, and I was very well educated on drugs and the dangers associated with them, and I just knew for sure that I was not going to be one of those people.”
Stamey said before addiction chose her, she lived a normal life with a family she supported.
Stamey recounted her ability to maintain normalcy in her life despite knowing she was addicted for the first few years of her struggle. She even told her family about her drug problem.
She would go on to fall in love with and marry another functioning addict and together they began using needles. Her husband later died after being declared brain-dead due to an overdose.
After the traumatic experience of watching her husband die, she managed to stay sober for three days.
“I immediately chased death at this point, because the pain and the guilt I was feeling was too hard to bear,” Stamey said.
Stamey went on to abuse a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine. She went on to garner a number of mental illness diagnoses. She eventually developed endocarditis, a serious infection of the heart seen in needle users and people with heart damage.
While awaiting open heart surgery, she came up with creative ways to use hospital equipment to continue her drug habit.
After getting out of the hospital, she continued to abuse drugs, though she had a moment when she realized wanted to get sober.
She managed to stay sober for 67 days. She was later on her way to Crossnore First Baptist Church and was involved in a severe crash a few hundred feet from the church. Stamey had to undergo brain surgery and was reintroduced to opiods, which led her back to methamphetamine as well.
After repeated suicide attempts, Stamey found herself in the Johnson City Medical Center for two weeks and was told she may have to be put on dialysis due to the damage done by the latest attempt.
Stamey said that was the turning point for her and her realization of the gift she had been repeatedly given to be alive at all, something she attributed to God.
Both Stamey and Pendley cited religious faith as key components of their recoveries.
Stamey replaced old environments and activities with healthy ones and faith. She began attending recovery groups and eventually returned to college. She now has an associate’s degree in human services and rejoined the workforce. She was originally attending college to become a nurse, a path she abandoned when her addiction took hold.
Pendley and Stamey both cited faith as important elements of their recovery.
The discussion that followed featured audience members asking the panelists questions about contemporary addiction issues, recovery and how nurses deal with addiction.
The film shown after the panel discussion “Beautiful Boy,” tells the story of a family struggling with addiction.
The panel will also be speaking to high school and middle school students in the county at separate events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.