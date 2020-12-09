The Christmas in the Village Christmas celebration was held on Saturday, Dec. 5, as part of the ribbon cutting for Mountain Time in Linville. The celebration, which was sponsored by Mountain Time Linville and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, featured free pony rides, live music, Christmas shopping, craft vendors, treats from the Little Deer Cafe and more. Mountain Linville is located at 3616 Mitchell Avenue in Linville and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Mountain Time Linville features Buck Stove wood and gas stoves, as well as outdoor patio furniture, fire pits, kitchen kettle jams, jellies, honey, pickled products and much more.
Linville Village Christmas celebration
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
