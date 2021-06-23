Report for America Corps Member
PINEOLA — Linville River Pottery, operated by Patti Connor-Greene and Dan Greene, hosted a pottery fundraiser on Saturday, June 19, to raise funds for Feeding Avery Families.
Feeding Avery Families is a local nonprofit working to provide supplemental food support for low-income families in Avery County. Longtime volunteer of Feeding Avery Families, Connor-Greene said she was not able to volunteer during the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During 2020, Connor-Greene said she and Greene lived at their studio. Greene built what Connor-Greene called “the snooze box,” a cabin on their property behind their studio where she and Greene stayed during the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, the two closed Linville River Pottery to visitors and began a “studio-intensive sabbatical year,” according to their website.
Connor-Greene expressed that she was disappointed she could not be helping Feeding Avery Families during this time.
“I thought about lending my hands, and said, ‘These are my hands!’” Connor-Greene said. Using her hands and her vast talent, she decided to use her love of pottery to contribute to Feeding Avery Families through a “Clay for Community” fundraiser.
A “slow potter,” Connor-Greene uses a kick wheel and her own handmade sodium bicarbonate kiln she and Greene built together behind their studio. Connor-Greene was a professor of psychology at Clemson University for 25 years, and while there she and Greene built a sodium bicarbonate kiln.
While pottery had been a hobby for many years, Connor-Greene decided after teaching to make pottery a business. Her works have been featured in galleries around Avery County, including the Carlton Gallery, Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery, and Toe River Arts Council in Spruce Pine and Burnsville. Now, Connor-Greene and Greene are displaying their works on their front porch to sell to the Avery community.
Connor-Greene said that she and Greene “were thrilled with the community response to our studio benefit sale on Saturday,” and that they were able to raise $1,500 for Feeding Avery Families. They will have another benefit sale on September 11 to support the Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy.
