BOONE — The North Carolina Department of Labor and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the May 31 death of an employee at the Hound Ears Club.
According to the WCSO, they were dispatched to Hound Ears at 10:47 p.m. on May 31 in reference to a missing person.
“It was reported that a maintenance employee had not clocked out of work for the day, and no one was aware of his location,” WCSO said in a statement.
Deputies were directed to 1860 Hickory in Boone by Hound Ears security, according to the WCSO, where they found the employee, Robert G. Presnell, 47, of Linville.
The Hound Ears Club, a private living community with a golf course and other amenities, released a statement the following day, where it described the death as a “work-related accident,” and said they were working with investigators to determine the cause.
According to NCDOL Public Information Officer Natalie Bouchard, preliminary information indicated that Presnell had fallen off of a roof. Bouchard and WCSO said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information could be released.
According to Presnell’s obituary from Hampton Funeral Service, a GoFundMe has been set up to support his family, and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/rob-presnell-memorial-fund utm_campaign=p_cp_display&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
