The Linville Land Harbor Ladies 9-Hole League present a check to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation. Pictured from left to right are Sandee Davis, Betty Mills, Tom Laboda, Rosa Laboda and Brian Whitfield.
The Linville Land Harbor Ladies 9-Hole League present a check to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation. Pictured from left to right are Sandee Davis, Betty Mills, Tom Laboda, Rosa Laboda and Brian Whitfield.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Rosa Laboda, Betty Mills and Sandee Davis posing with a poster they made of pictures from the Pretty in Pink Tournament that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
LINVILLE — Linville Land Harbor Golf Club’s 9-Hole Ladies League raised $11,000 for the Avery Cancer Patient Emergency Fund.
The fund is a part of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, but ARHS in not involved with organizing this particular fundraiser. Instead, the 9-Hole Ladies League organized a 9-hole tournament and members of the Land Harbor Ladies Golf Association entered and donated toward the fund.
“Our foundation, we sponsor a lot of events,” said Brian Whitfield, director of development for the foundation. “We have nothing to do with this. We’re the recipient. They do all the work.”
The funds don’t pay hospital bills, but they do go toward other expenses that cancer patients may have.
“It could buy some medications or it could buy gas cards,” Whitfield said. “Folks who live in Elk Park have to drive to Boone, and it’s a real hardship, so we have gas cards. We’ll even help people with housing payments and mortgage payments, and we will pay utility bills in the winter. Folks that are fighting cancer need all the help they can get.”
The Pretty in Pink Tournament took place on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Along with donations from the players, there were 25 hole sponsors and a 50/50 raffle, in which the winner donated her half back to the fundraiser. Community members donated gift certificates to raffle off as well.
While the tournament was breast cancer-themed, the proceeds go to any man, woman or child that needs it. Forty-eight women entered the tournament and nearly 60 attended the luncheon, said Betty Mills who helped organize the event.
Many of the signs the sponsors put up were in honor of either people who have survived cancer or people who passed away from it, and many donations were in memory of people’s mothers, fathers or other loved ones, organizers Rosa Laboda and Sandee Davis said.
“Everyone has been touched in one way or another by cancer,” Tom Laboda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.