LINVILLE — Linville Central Rescue Squad has received a financial boost in its service to the community.
Duke Power awarded a Storm Resiliency Grant totalling $20,000 to the squad to purchase life-saving equipment to utilize in swiftwater rescue and additional operations.
Kyle Kitchin, captain in charge of training for LCRS, explained that in 2018, there was a several-day period when the department was stretched due to numerous emergencies that enlisted their services, including multiple flooding events, a drowning, mudslides and a house explosion.
“When the opportunity came up in spring of 2019 to apply for this grant, we began working toward it and went in looking to apply for enough equipment to fully equip two strike teams where we can deploy up to three boats at one time,” Kitchen said.
Kitchin noted that the grant allows the squad flexibility for trainings, as well as frees funding that would usually be used for such equipment to instead be utilized for opportunities to further enhance education of those who serve through enrollment in water program classes and attendance in advanced training courses.
Among the equipment purchased by Linville Central which arrived last month were an additional 10 dry suits (whose cost can range to approximately $1,000 apiece), two whitewater craft to be used for swiftwater rescue associated with flooding and other comparable operations, life jackets, helmets, strobe lights to identify crew members in night rescue scenarios, waterproof radio covers and floating rope.
Avery is the first mountain unit that received the Duke Storm-Resiliency Grant, and agencies can submit grant proposals on an annual basis. In fact, according to Kitchin, various emergency agencies are eligible to submit applications for grant funding from Duke Power.
“The Storm-Resiliency Grant is not just for water equipment. Fire departments can apply for it for standby generators to be able to operate their bay doors,” Kitchin explained. “When it was first offered, it was made known to us by the fire association, and we were able to take advantage of it.”
The department was quick to offer appreciation to multiple entities that assisted Linville Central in receiving the grant award.
“We appreciate Scott (Stansberry), president of Avery County Fire Association, who was the one who made us aware of the grant, and it was a big deal for us to be able to access this type of funding,” Kitchin added. “We certainly appreciate Duke Power. They have been great to be able to disperse these funds out to agencies throughout the state. It shows their commitment to the community. It gives us the opportunity to help our community, and also to be able to pack up and be deployed when needed to help our neighbors around the state.”
